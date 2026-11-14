Rajasthan Board 2027 Exams: Class 10, 12 Papers Deferred Due To Census

RBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2027: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has postponed the class 10th and 12th board examination 2027 due to the Census. The board announced on its official X account, informing the student appearing for the examination that the exam will not be taking place in February 2027 as previously announced.

The revised examination schedule is yet to be announced by the board, once released students can check and download it from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the previous schedule the RBSE class 10, 12 board examination was going to start from February 16, 2027. Along with it the board also revised the examination timings, the exams were to begin at 10:30 am instead of 8:30 am.

The RBSE has already released the class 10, 12 model questions papers for the students appearing for the exams.

Students can practice the sample papers as it will give them an idea about the examination pattern, marking scheme, structure, question type and how the actual exam is conducted. Students can download the papers from the official RBSE portal. Previous academic year's model papers from 2010 to 2026 are available.

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To pass the examination, students need to secure at least 33% marks in each subject, along with it it is mandatory for them to pass the theory and practical examination separately.