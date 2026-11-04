Rajasthan Board Model Papers 2027: Subject-Wise PDFs Released For Classes 10 And 12

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has released the model question papers for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2026-27 academic session. Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board examinations in 2027 can download the subject-wise model papers from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The model papers are available for Secondary, Praveshika and Varishtha Upadhyay examinations. For Class 12 students, the board has uploaded separate question papers for Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture Science streams.

Students can use these papers to understand the examination pattern and practise answering questions before the board examinations. Solving model papers can also help them identify topics that need more revision, assess their preparation and improve time management.

RBSE Model Papers 2027: Categories Available

According to the official Rajasthan Board website, students can access model question papers for the following examinations:

Secondary Model Question Paper (Class 10)

Praveshika Model Question Paper

Varishtha Upadhyay Model Question Paper

Senior Secondary Arts Model Question Paper

Senior Secondary Science Model Question Paper

Senior Secondary Commerce Model Question Paper

Senior Secondary Agriculture Science Model Question Paper

How To Download Rajasthan Board Model Papers 2027

Students can follow these steps to download the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 model question papers:

Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in .

. Go to the 'Books/Old Papers/Model Questions' section.

Click on the 'Model Papers 2027' link.

Select the relevant examination category, such as Secondary or Senior Secondary.

Choose the respective stream or examination.

Open the required model question paper.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

RBSE Board Exams 2027: Timetable Awaited

The Rajasthan Board has not yet announced the examination timetable for Classes 10 and 12 for 2027.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the board examination schedule and other important announcements.