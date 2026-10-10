RBSE Date Sheet 2027: When Will Rajasthan Board Announce Class 10, 12 Timetable?

Rajasthan Board Date Sheet 2027: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination timetable for 2027 by December 2026. Students preparing for the upcoming board examinations can check the expected date sheet release timeline and previous years' trends to understand when the schedule may be announced. The official timetable will include subject-wise examination dates, timings and important instructions. Although the board has not confirmed the release date, students can visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, for the latest updates. The examinations are generally conducted in February and March.

RBSE Date Sheet 2027: Expected Release Date And Previous Years' Trends

The RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets are expected to be released by December 2026. However, the board has not announced a confirmed date for the publication of the 2027 examination schedule. Previous years' schedules indicate that the board has released its examination timetable at different times:

2026: The timetable was released on December 19, 2025. Theory examinations were scheduled to begin on February 12, 2026.

The timetable was released on December 19, 2025. Theory examinations were scheduled to begin on February 12, 2026. 2025: The Class 10 timetable was released on January 15, 2025.

The Class 10 timetable was released on January 15, 2025. 2024: The date sheet was released on January 13, 2024. Class 10 exams began on March 7, while Class 12 exams started on February 29.

The date sheet was released on January 13, 2024. Class 10 exams began on March 7, while Class 12 exams started on February 29. 2023: The Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets were released on January 13, 2023.

How To Download RBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027?

Once the timetable is released, students can follow these steps to download the examination schedule:

Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Find the Class 10 or Class 12 examination timetable link on the homepage.

Click on the relevant link to open the date sheet PDF.

Check the subject-wise examination dates and timings carefully.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Students should regularly check the official RBSE website for the latest announcements and any revisions to the examination schedule. The official date sheet should be considered the final source of information regarding examination dates.