Rajasthan Board Releases 2027 Exam Schedule With Revised Paper Timings

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027 from February 16. The board has also revised the exam timings. This time, question papers will begin at 10:30 am instead of the earlier 8:30 am slot.

The subject-wise timetable for both classes is yet to be announced. Students can check the detailed schedule on the board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once it is released.

Rajasthan Board Exams 2027: What Has Changed?

The biggest change this year is the examination timing. Both Class 10 and Class 12 papers will start at 10:30 am. Earlier, the examinations were conducted in the morning shift from 8:30 am. Students should check the subject-wise timetable carefully to know the date and timing of each paper.

RBSE Board Results 2026: Pass Percentage

Last year, the Rajasthan Board conducted the Class 10 examinations from February 12 to February 28, while Class 12 examinations were held between February 12 and March 11.

The Class 10 results were announced on March 24, with an overall pass percentage of 94.23%. A total of 10,68,078 students received their results. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.20%, compared with 93.63% among boys.

For Class 12, the overall pass percentage stood at 96.30%. The board declared the results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams together on March 31. More than eight lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations.

Rajasthan Board's Two-Exam System From 2027

The 2026-27 academic session is also expected to bring changes to the Rajasthan board examination system. In November 2025, Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced plans to introduce two examination opportunities for Classes 10 and 12.

Under the proposed system, appearing for the first examination will be compulsory. Students who want to improve their marks will get another opportunity in May-June. They will be allowed to improve their scores in up to three subjects.

The first examination is expected to take place in February-March, followed by the second in May-June.

However, in March 2026, RBSE Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore said that the proposal had been sent to the state government for approval. The board is yet to release detailed guidelines on how the two-exam system will be implemented.