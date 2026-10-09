Why Ahmedabad's Gen Z Is Paying Up To Rs 15,000 For IV Drips Ahead Of Navratri

As Navratri preparations reach a fever pitch across Gujarat, an unexpected wellness trend is quietly taking over high-end aesthetic clinics in Ahmedabad. The usual pre-festival rush for facials, salon visits, and traditional skincare packages is increasingly giving way to IV drip sessions. Revellers across the city are turning to cocktail infusions of Vitamin C, B-complex, zinc, and glutathione to secure instant energy and a luminous complexion for nine consecutive nights of garba.

While social media hype initially framed IV therapy as a Gen Z obsession, clinic waiting rooms in Ahmedabad tell a broader story. Working professionals in their 30s and 40s are booking appointments at equal rates, using these quick 45-minute infusions to combat severe exhaustion and dull skin. The daily pressure of balancing long corporate hours with late-night dancing has driven many in this age bracket to seek quick remedies, choosing intravenous lines that bypass the digestive system for immediate nutrient absorption over traditional oral supplements.

In Ahmedabad, these specialised IV drip sessions typically cost between Rs 4,000 and Rs 10,000 per single treatment, with multi-session festive packages going up to Rs 15,000 depending on the clinic and cocktail formula.

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For many Amdavadis, the procedure is strictly viewed as a one-off festival necessity rather than an ongoing cosmetic commitment. Riya Shah (name changed), a 24-year-old digital strategist from Prahlad Nagar, booked her first IV drip. Riya said, "Managing tight work deadlines along with late-night garba practice left my skin looking completely drained." She added, "My friends in our garba group suggested a single glow drip session right before Navratri so we can stay energetic on the ground and keep our skin looking fresh for photos without fading after two nights."

Older professionals across the city are using the same approach to survive the physically demanding festival calendar. Amit Patel, a 38-year-old financial consultant living in Bodakdev, points out that physical stamina becomes a real obstacle past a certain age. "Dancing for hours past midnight three or four days in a row is physically exhausting when you have to be at your desk by nine the next morning," Patel explains. "I booked a one-time energy drip infusion purely as an endurance booster for the garba season, but it is definitely a seasonal fix for me rather than something I plan on doing regularly."

Local medical experts, however, are urging residents to exercise caution before jumping onto the trend without clinical supervision. Doctor Kinjal Mehta, a dermatologist practising in Ahmedabad Sola area, emphasises that IV drips are formal medical treatments that require proper screening. "These IV mixtures contain concentrated active nutrients like high-dose antioxidants that should never be taken on a whim," cautions Dr Mehta. "While people treat it like a fast pre-festival grooming session, taking an unsupervised infusion without evaluating a patient's underlying health profile can cause allergic reactions, fluid overload, or unnecessary strain on the liver."