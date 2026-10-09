Watch: Thailand Queen Makes First Solo Flight In Gripen Fighter Jet

Thailand's Queen Suthida has completed her first solo flight in a Gripen fighter jet, marking a major milestone in her aviation career. The flight took place at Wing 7 air base in Surat Thani province in southern Thailand on Thursday, October 8, according to the Bangkok Post.

The Queen flew a single-seat JAS 39 C Gripen aircraft after receiving a briefing on the flight plan and checking the jet before take-off. King Maha Vajiralongkorn was present to witness the flight, the Bangkok Post reported.

After the flight, the King congratulated the Queen by presenting her with a bouquet and a Gripen Order Golden Patch. The insignia is linked to flying the Swedish-made fighter aircraft.

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The Queen has considerable flying experience, having logged a total of 1,188.48 hours in different aircraft, the Bangkok Post reported. Her experience includes flying Cessna, Pilatus and Piper aircraft, as well as Boeing 737 passenger jets.

She first took to the skies as a pilot on May 13, 2010, when she flew a Cessna T-41D aircraft at Wing 6 in Bangkok. She has also flown a two-seat Gripen JAS 39D before undertaking her first solo flight in the single-seat version.

The Queen has served as a co-pilot alongside the King on domestic and international flights for royal duties. The couple also jointly operated a royal aircraft during a visit to Bhutan in April last year, landing at Paro Airport, which is known for its challenging approach.

The solo flight adds a new achievement to the Queen's long aviation record and highlights her experience across military and civilian aircraft.