Thailand In Mourning: What Tourists Must Know After Queen Sirikit's Death

Thailand is currently observing a period of official mourning after the passing of Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, at the age of 93 on 24 October 2025. The Royal Household Bureau said she died in a hospital in Bangkok. Since October 17, she had been suffering from a blood infection but despite her medical team's efforts, her conditions did not improve.

What's Changing for Travellers

Mourning protocols in effect: According to the official website for the Public Relations Department (PRD) of Thailand, Thai government has ordered flags at government buildings and schools to be flown at half-mast for 30 days. Civil servants and state enterprise staff will observe a full year of official mourning. The public is encouraged to wear black or dark clothing for 90 days as a mark of respect.

Tourism remains operational: Tourist attractions, hotels, resorts and transport services continue to operate normally. Travellers can proceed with their plans, but should remain mindful of local etiquette.

Dress and behaviour suggested: While there's no formal ban on events or nightlife, organisers have been advised to tone down festivities. Visitors are asked to show awareness of the national mood by avoiding loud celebrations and dressing modestly when visiting temples or royal sites.

Key Tips for Travellers

Carry a respectable wardrobe: Black or sombre colours are preferred during the mourning period.

Be respectful in sacred or royal-associated spaces: No loud behaviour or inappropriate attire at the Grand Palace or major temples.

Confirm scheduled events: Many large gatherings will run as planned, but may have altered formats to suit the mourning period.

Monitor official updates: Follow announcements from Thailand's Tourism Authority and other local offices for any adjustments.

Public Activities and Events

According to the official Official Announcement by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Cabinet has not issued any order to suspend public activities, entertainment events, or business operations. However, organisers are encouraged to exercise discretion and adjust event formats appropriately to reflect the national atmosphere of mourning. The Government understands many in the entertainment, tourism, and hospitality sectors may have planned activities and events in advance. Businesses are therefore advised to proceed with sensitivity and make suitable adjustments to ensure decorum and to honour Her Majesty's memory.