No Delhi Metro Service Till 2.30 PM On Holi

The DMRC has been running a drive to ensure that people are following the anti-Covid protocols (File)

The metro services in Delhi will not be available till 2.30 PM on Holi, March 29, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC has tweeted.

"Holi Update On Holi (29th March 2021), metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the body tweeted.

Holi Update



On Holi (29th March 2021), metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. pic.twitter.com/rMOJrZWWbj — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें???? (@OfficialDMRC) March 27, 2021

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, earlier this week, ordered that no public celebrations of Holi and Navaratri will be allowed to stem the coronavirus upsurge.

Citing the order, the Delhi Police has warned that Holi in public places will not be allowed.

"According to the DDMA order, people are not allowed to go out and play Holi in large numbers. Delhi Police appeals to the public to celebrate Holi with their family members at home. Strict legal action will be taken against those found playing Holi outside in large gatherings," a senior Delhi police official said.

The DMRC has been running a drive to ensure that people are following the anti-Covid protocols.

"To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 758 commuters on 26 March 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same," it tweeted today.

The national capital has reported over 1,500 coronavirus cases for the last two days.