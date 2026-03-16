"Fast, Clean And Super-Efficient": Norwegian Ambassador To India Shares Her First Delhi Metro Experience

Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, recently travelled on the Delhi Metro and shared her experience on her social media handle. She described the metro as a fast, clean, and efficient mode of transportation for getting around the city.

Stener shared photos of her journey on X, offering people a glimpse of her weekend commute.

She mentioned that she had used the Delhi Metro for the very first time that weekend. She found the journey to be fast, clean, and highly efficient, stating that it is an excellent way to navigate the city.

She wrote, "Should have done this sooner! Will definitely use it again."

Check Out The Post Here:

Tried the Delhi Metro for the first time this weekend! 🚇 Fast, clean & super-efficient. A fantastic way to get around in Delhi. Should have done this sooner! Will definitely use it again. @OfficialDMRC @DelhiGovDigital @CMODelhi @tourism_delhi #MetroDiaries #PublicTransportWins pic.twitter.com/7aI5cG2qVO — Ambassador May-Elin Stener (@NorwayAmbIndia) March 16, 2026

Social Media Reaction

Her post quickly garnered attention on the internet, and many people praised her decision to use public transport.

One user commented, "Good to see person like Norway's Ambassador using Public transport. Truly exemplary."

Another user noted, "I will try it too the next time I'm in Delhi."

"Delhi metro is right there on the top in India public transport," added a third user.