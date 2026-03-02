Delhi Metro Enthusiast Felicitated For Riding First Train On All New Corridors

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu felicitated Anil Marwah, a dedicated enthusiast of the Delhi Metro, for his personal milestone of riding the first train on the opening day of every newly inaugurated metro corridor in the Delhi Metro network.

The felicitation ceremony took place on Wednesday in New Delhi in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Marwah has maintained this unique tradition for the past 24 consecutive years, becoming one of the most committed followers of the Delhi Metro's journey. Recalling his first ride in 2002, he said the Metro marked a historic turning point in urban transport in India by improving connectivity across the city and easing dependence on road-based commuting.

He noted that the Metro's punctuality, reliability, and convenience have reduced travel stress for millions of commuters and made it one of the most efficient modes of public transport in the national capital.

Congratulating Marwah, Sahu said such stories reflect the strong emotional connection citizens have developed with the Delhi Metro. He described the Metro as a transformative urban mobility solution and a symbol of India's modern infrastructure development.

He also noted that the project was initiated during the tenure of the National Democratic Alliance government led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose vision laid the foundation for modern metro rail systems in the country and triggered the rapid expansion of metro networks nationwide.

