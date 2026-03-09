From Delhi Metro To 7 Continents: The Extraordinary Odyssey Of Dr Rishi Raj

In the fast-paced world of urban transit, few stories are as compelling as that of Dr Rishi Raj. While his daily life revolves around the complex mechanics of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as Additional General Manager (Operations), his soul belongs to the open road. Dr Raj has achieved a rare global milestone: setting foot on all seven continents and exploring every one of India's 36 States and Union Territories.

His journey is more than a checklist of destinations. The true catalyst for his transformation occurred in 2012 during a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar. This sacred trek served as a spiritual awakening, prompting him to move beyond mere sightseeing and begin documenting the deeper "why" behind his travels.

Since that turning point, Dr Raj has become a prolific voice in Indian travel literature. His bibliography is a tribute to India's "forgotten" history, focusing on the valour of freedom fighters, martyrs, and ancient temple architecture. By weaving together personal reflection and historical rigour, he aims to reconnect modern India with its cultural roots.

The calibre of his work has not gone unnoticed. He is a four-time recipient of the prestigious Rahul Sankrityayan Puraskar, awarded by the Ministry of Tourism for excellence in travel writing.

For Dr Raj, travel serves as a bridge between the self and the world. Whether navigating 17 different countries or the remote corners of the Himalayas, his mission remains the same: to inspire the youth of India to look outward at the world while remaining deeply anchored in the spiritual and historical depth of their own nation.