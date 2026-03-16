Vlogger Confronts Man For Littering Near Delhi Metro, Bollywood Actress Reacts To Video

A vlogger recently confronted a man throwing trash from his car near Dhaula Kuan Metro Station in Delhi. The incident was captured on camera and has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate on civic responsibility. The video even reached Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who in the comments section wrote, "Well done!"

The vlogger, named Anan M, who had just landed in India, witnessed the man littering. He initially tried to warn him, but the man ignored him, which forced the vlogger to start recording the incident. Anan also claimed that the man continued to throw trash despite being called out, and even tried to chase him. The vlogger had to seek refuge inside the metro station.

Watch the video here:

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"My Day 1 in India, minutes after landing, I was at Dhaula Kuan Metro Station where I saw a man throwing a lot of trash one by one out of his car," Anan wrote in the caption of the video.

"Firstly, I started to warn him and he ignored, then I turned on my camera, and then you can see all of it. Later, he tried to run behind me and I entered into the Metro station and went upstairs near the Metro Police."

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Social Media Reaction

The video has garnered widespread attention, with many praising Anan for taking a stand against littering. "Great work, this is the only way, these so-called educated can be handled," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Good work. keep calling them out," wrote another.

"It's should be done exactly like this, pointing out in public and shaming on social media," a third user wrote.