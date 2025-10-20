Girls Dance On <i>Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai</i> In Delhi Metro, Video Goes Viral: "Very beautiful dance"

A viral video shows three girls dancing on the track of Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. Decked in beautiful traditional attire, the girls' adorable moves won hearts online. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Jyoti JSK (hezal_little_dancer), with the caption "Last miss mat krna (Don't miss the end)."

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has banned photography and videography inside metro trains and stations, citing inconvenience to other passengers and security concerns, but users quite liked the video of the girls.

One user said, "Very beautiful dance." While another wrote, "Very nice beautiful girl and dance." One user commented on the outfit, calling it "awesome".

Man's Epic Garba Moves

Recently during Navratri, an adorable father-daughter duo captured the hearts of social media users after a video showcasing their enthusiastic garba performance went viral. The wholesome video shared by a user named Naisha on Instagram showed the father revelling in the festivities as the daughter captured him dancing. The father, clad in a kurta-pyjama with shades on, can be seen performing the garba moves as others around him are equally amazed as his daughter.

"Sorry mom, we'd have been home hours ago, but this was your husband at Garba," wrote the daughter in the video. "He forgot we had a home. Love him! And honestly, I couldn't ask for a better garba partner than him," Naisha captioned the video.