"Road Is Only 2%": Internet Reacts To Viral Post Highlighting Pothole Issue On Bengaluru Roads

Bengaluru's roads have once again become a topic of discussion on social media after a resident's sarcastic post about potholes on a stretch near Varthur-Gunjur went viral. In the post on X (formerly Twitter), a user highlighted the poor state of the roads, sparking sharp reactions.

In the post, the user wrote, "Normally the Road size will be 98% and the Pothole size would be 2%. In this photo shot on 17th October 2025 in Bengaluru, Road is only 2% and LakeHole is 98%."

See the post here:

Normally the Road size will be 98% and the Pothole size would be 2%.



In this photo shot on 17th October 2025 in Bengaluru, Road is only 2% and LakeHole is 98% 🙏@GBAChiefComm ji, can we make Varthur-Gunjur Pothole Free?#FI pic.twitter.com/pYYLKpG63O — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) October 18, 2025

The user also tagged Maheshwar Rao, who is the chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and asked, "Can we make Varthur-Gunjur Pothole Free?"

Bengaluru has long struggled with poor road conditions, and this incident has once again brought the issue to the forefront, with residents asking for urgent action from the authorities.

"They don't seem to care anymore it appears. Thousands of vehicles ply by every hour and see the road quality...are they blind folded? They must lay new BT Roads on war footing. This is breaking our spines everyday. Why is this apathy being served to tax payers? Whose fault?" one user raise asked serious .

Many users also joked and posted sarcastic comments. "Why are you targeting the Management to work on a Weekend when they didn't do anything in their 10-4 pm job?" said one user.

I think you got it wrong. @GBAChiefComm is making it road-free. Think of it this way. Most of the space startups are in Bangalore. What better place for them to test their space vehicles on our roads themselves. FINALLY, the Govt. is helping our startups succeed," another user wrote.

"If Bengaluru's roads keep turning into lakes, commuters might soon start carrying boats instead of cars-urgent repair needed before the city becomes the next Venice!" a third chimed in.