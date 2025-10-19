Old Video Of Bengaluru's Infosys Canteen Goes Viral, Internet Says "Was Great Time To Work"

An old video of Bengaluru's Infosys canteen went viral on social media, sparking conversations about the early days of India's IT sector and the dedication of employees back then. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, "Footage from Infosys canteen, Bangalore in 1990s. Almost everyone in this is probably a multi-millionaire and settled abroad today."

The viral video, which gained almost five million views, even reached former Infosys professional Param Arunachalam, who reposted it and recalled the old days with a sweet caption. He wrote, "I'm ex-Infosys from that period. 20-somethings now are fitter, more health conscious than we were. I think there were more smokers and drinkers then (sic) amongst us."

Arunachalam also described what the work culture used to be like. He said they "slogged like hell" and a 15-hour workday was routine. "I spent 50+ hours in the office once. Don't be misled by 90-second videos. It was a great time to work though, but that was because we had humbler backgrounds than the average employee now and we had more or better opportunities because the industry was nascent," he wrote.

He wrote that his first onsite trip was before he completed his first year in Infosys, and there were others in his batch who went before him.

Social media reaction

"Those who graduated with professional degrees in mid 90s did very well, even in India. Thanks to Manmohan Singh. He made dreams happen," one user wrote.

"So much class! They look relaxed. Everyone looks fit & sober too. No phone in hands either. Golden days when every upper middle class had some hope," another wrote.

"This must be in early 2000's and most of these would be working in Java, or Oracle DB," a third user attempted to correct the year mentioned in the caption.