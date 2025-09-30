Father's Epic Garba Moves Steal Show In Heartwarming Video Shared By Daughter

An adorable father-daughter duo has captured the hearts of social media users after a video showcasing their enthusiastic garba performance went viral. The wholesome video shared by a user named Naisha on Instagram shows the father revelling in the festivities as the daughter captures him dancing without a care in the world.

"Sorry mom, we'd have been home hours ago, but this was your husband at Garba," wrote the daughter in the video, pointing towards her father.

The father, clad in a kurta-pyjama with shades on, can be seen performing the garba moves as others around him are equally amazed as his daughter.

"He forgot we had a home. Love him! And honestly, I couldn't ask for a better garba partner than him," Naisha captioned the video.

Watch the viral video here:

'Main character'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 73,000 views with social media users applauding the father for his energetic garba performance.

"Navratri becomes extra special when the father joins the circle of joy!!" said one user, while another added: "I also deserve a friend like the uncle."

A third commented: "Uncle may have mogged the algorithm. Let's go. He is the main character for real."

Garba celebrations

Earlier this week, another viral video showed a group of women performing without any microphones or musical instruments, in what social media users described as a 'pure' celebration of the festival. The group can be seen starting the traditional dance with the chant of "Ambe Maa Ki Jai", followed by a circular formation where they dance in sync, without missing a beat.

Unlike modern garba performances, the women only relied on their voices, claps and the rhythm to bring garba to life. "No mic, no musical instrument, traditional garba which today's generation has almost forgotten," the video was captioned.

The holy festival of Navratri is currently being celebrated across India. The festival began on September 22 and will end on October 2.