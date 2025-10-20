Mumbai Police Returns 800 Stolen Mobile Phones To Owners: "Special Diwali Return Gift"

In a heartwarming gesture, Mumbai Police returned 800 recovered mobile phones to their legitimate owners, bringing joy to hundreds of residents on the festival of Diwali. It was part of a dedicated campaign under DCP Zone 6 aimed at tracing and restoring lost and stolen valuables, with police calling it a "special Diwali return gift".

Mumbai Police also shared photos of officials returning phones to their owners. Social media hailed the officials, with users saying "Superb Move".

In a post on Instagram, Mumbai Police wrote, "Ringing happiness in the lives of Mumbaikars, DCP Zone 6 as part of a dedicated campaign to trace and return lost and stolen goods, handed over recovered valuables to their rightful owners today."

"In a special ceremony 800 mobile phones recovered by police stations under the jurisdiction of Zone 6 were returned to their owners."

The ceremony was conducted under the guidance of Dr Mahesh Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, Eastern Region, Mumbai, and Sameer Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 6.

Social media reaction

Social media users lauded the force's compassion, with comments like "Salute to our brave heroes" and "This is so heartwarming". One user, who lost a phone purchased with their first salary, expressed gratitude and nostalgia.

Meanwhile, one user grabbed the opportunity to speak about his issue. "I lost my phone a few months back in my area. Reported it in the police station no response from them till now. I bought it with my first salary. Its been months and I still can't get over it. Btw Happy Diwali," the user wrote in the comment section.