Video: Farmer In UP's Firozpur Village Wears Bear Costume To Save Crops From Monkeys

A bizarre incident was reported in Firozpur village of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, where a farmer has gone viral for wearing a bear costume to protect his crops from monkeys. In a video shared by ANI, the farmer can be seen walking in the farm fields, wearing the costume. It has been reported that the monkeys have been causing significant damage to potato and strawberry fields, prompting the farmer to take drastic measures.

"Monkeys cause a menace and eat potatoes and strawberries from our fields. There must be more than 100 monkeys here. This happens every day. Monkeys run away after seeing us like this," the farmer named Dharambir said while speaking to the news agency. "There should be some solution to this. Two or three of us are doing this." The video went viral with over 350,000 views and thousands of likes.

Watch the video here:

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While farmers urge the authorities to address the issue and take concrete action, Dharambir and a few others decided to wear bear costumes to scare away the monkeys. The costume, which costs around Rs 4,000, has been effective in keeping the monkeys at bay.

The local Forest Ranger, Manoj Kumar, acknowledged the issue and assured that the Forest Department would work on capturing and relocating the monkeys.

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"I do not have complete information regarding this. But I have come to know about this. Monkeys run away, but this is not a permanent solution. If they run away from one place, they will reach another," Kumar told the agency.

"Concrete steps will have to be taken so that we can catch monkeys and release them in the jungle. Forest Department will make every effort to catch the monkeys, we will take action as per the instructions we receive."