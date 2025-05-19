Allahabad High Court To Deliver Key Verdict On Sambhal Jama Masjid Dispute

The Allahabad High Court on Monday will deliver its verdict in a civil revision petition in the ongoing dispute between the Jama Masjid and the Harihar Mandir in Sambhal district.

The Sambhal mosque management committee has filed a civil revision petition seeking a stay on the ongoing trial court proceedings in an original suit pending before the district court in Sambhal.

Hindu side lawyer, Advocate Gopal Sharma, told ANI that the judgement will pronounce whether the Civil Judge Senior Division Sambhal had the right to order a survey or not.

"On 19th November 2024, we filed a petition. The court had ordered a survey. The survey was conducted in two parts. The party of Jama Masjid went to the Supreme Court against the survey... The Supreme Court asked them to go to the High Court," Sharma said.

"The order will come on two things: one is whether the Civil Judge Senior Division Sambhal had the right to order a survey or not. And the second: the petition will be heard in the court of the Civil Judge Senior Division, Sambhal, or in any other Court," he added.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on April 29 granted two-week time to the Committee of Management, Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal, to file its response on a status report of Uttar Pradesh authorities which said the disputed well is located outside mosque.

In November 2024, the top court had stayed the trial court proceedings in the case, directing it to not to hear the matter until the petition filed by the mosque committee against the survey order is listed in the Allahabad High Court.

Tensions in Sambhal had simmered after the local court ordered a survey of the mosque on November 19. Opposing the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid people clashed with police, resulting in the death of four persons.

The survey followed a petition filed by some persons in the local court, claiming that the site of the mosque was previously a Harihar temple, dedicated to Kalki, the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and built in 1526 after demolishing the temple.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)