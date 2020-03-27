Report If Shopkeepers Overcharge For Any Item: Delhi Government

Fair price shops will distribute grains to beneficiaries all 7 days: Delhi Government (Representational)

The Delhi government on Thursday urged people to not hoard essential goods and asked them to report to authorities if they are overcharged for any item in the wake of the 21-day lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.

The government issued phone numbers of zonal officers on which people can report if any shopkeeper charges them more than the MRP.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain tweeted the phone numbers for each zone: 9213894305 (West); 9818592867 (Central); 8700424211 (South); 9540167842 (South West); 9999409284 (North West); 9654001602 (North); 9810667050 (North East); 9971913232 (East); 9891945229 (New Delhi).

Mr Hussain also reviewed arrangements for supply of ration to beneficiaries with senior officers.

The Delhi government has announced it would provide 7.5 kg food grains instead of the existing monthly entitlement of 5kg to each beneficiary under the PDS scheme for April.

Fair price shops will distribute the food grains to the beneficiaries on all seven days of a week, it said.

"In case of queue, one metre distance between beneficiaries should be maintained. The beneficiaries should be encouraged to wear masks and use hand sanitisers," it said in a statement.

One civil defence volunteer will be deployed at each fair price shop for crowd management.