Reality Check Of A CM Shri School And A Regular Delhi Government School

As registration for admissions into classes 6, 9, and 11 at Delhi's 75 CM Shri Schools enters its final day today, the spotlight is on these newly upgraded model institutions that promise to redefine government schooling in the capital. Launched under the BJP-led Delhi government in the 2025-26 budget, the CM Shri initiative builds on the central PM Shri model, aiming to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and provide world-class, technology-driven education to students from economically weaker sections - all at zero cost.

With entrance exams determining entry for Delhi residents only, the schools have already seen a surge in applications, highlighting growing parental interest in their advanced features.

The CM Shri Schools stand apart from Delhi's over 1,000 existing government schools, many of which underwent significant modernisation during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime from 2015 to 2025. Under AAP, reforms focused on infrastructure upgrades, including the addition of over 20,000 new classrooms, functional toilets, drinking water facilities, libraries, science labs, and to make learning more interactive.

Initiatives such as the Happiness Curriculum, teacher training programmes, and experiential learning tools were introduced to boost enrolment and reduce dropout rates, with over 3.5 lakh students shifting from private to government schools.

These changes transformed rundown facilities into cleaner, more dignified spaces, emphasising inclusivity and community involvement through School Management Committees.

However, CM Shri Schools elevate this foundation with cutting-edge innovations, positioning them as "centres of excellence" for futuristic learning. Key differentiators include AI-powered personalised learning hubs, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) tools, robotics and STEM labs, biometric attendance systems, digital libraries with e-resources, and green campuses featuring solar energy and zero-waste practices.

The curriculum emphasises experiential learning, critical thinking, skill development, and early preparation for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, and civil services, reducing reliance on private coaching.

Additional perks include English-medium instruction from nursery onward, global exposure through programmes like mock United Nations sessions, performing arts facilities, and specialised teacher development.

In contrast to the AAP-era upgrades, which were broad-based and focused on basic modernisation across all schools, CM Shri targets select institutions for premium enhancements, aiming to make public education comparable to elite private schools.

NDTV visited the newly inaugurated CM Shri School in Sarojini Nagar that exemplifies the initiative's ambitions. Opened on February 17, 2026, by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Education Minister Ashish Sood, this GRIHA 3-Star rated campus, built by NBCC India Limited, spans a modern facility with 60 smart classrooms accommodating up to 1,800 students.

"It boasts 100% AI-enabled smart classrooms, ICT and language labs, a seven-floor central library that is under construction, advanced science and robotics labs, and a sports complex that is also in the making. We also have career counselling labs and a special interactive classroom for students with disabilities," said CM Shri School principal Hitendra Yadav.

"These schools are not just new buildings; they represent our commitment to making Delhi's children globally competitive," said CM Gupta at the inauguration.

NDTV also visited a Delhi government school to gauge how CM Shri Schools stand out from other Delhi government schools. For comparison, the nearby Government Girls Senior Secondary School No. 3 in Sarojini Nagar is a typical Delhi government school modernised under AAP.

This institution features upgraded classrooms with smart boards, functional labs, libraries, and improved sanitation - hallmarks of the earlier reforms that added thousands of classrooms and introduced digital tools like tablets for teachers.

However, it lacks the AI-driven personalisation, VR/AR integration, robotics facilities, and specialised career guidance found in the CM Shri counterpart. While the regular school provides solid foundational education with a focus on inclusivity, the CM Shri version offers a more immersive, tech-forward experience, including flexible assessments to reduce exam stress and holistic personality development programmes.

Enrollment at the Sarojini Nagar CM Shri School is entrance-based, underscoring its selective, high-standards approach, whereas the nearby government school follows standard neighbourhood admissions.