Delhi Government To Start Admission Process For 12 Special Schools On March 9

Delhi Special School Admissions 2026: The Delhi government has initiated the admission process for 12 government and government-aided special schools for the current academic session. Admissions will be open for all classes - from Nursery to Class 10 and Class 12, according to the Directorate of Education.

Parents and guardians will be able to register from March 9 to March 17, 2026. They will be required to submit and verify the necessary documents at their respective schools between March 18 and March 23 during working hours.

Students will be allotted special schools on April 1, depending on the availability of seats, with the entire admission process set to be completed by April 2.

In cases where the number of applicants for a particular class exceeds the available capacity, selection will be done through a draw of lots. This draw, if required, will be conducted on March 24 at 11 am in the presence of school management committee members and parents, the DoE statement said.

After verification of documents and completion of any necessary draw, heads of schools will submit the final list of selected candidates to the Inclusive Education Branch headquarters on March 25.

If seats remain vacant after the initial allotment, children on the waiting list will be admitted between April 3 and April 5 according to their position in the list, it said.

These 12 schools provide specialised learning support and facilities for children with disabilities, including those those with visual impairment and intellectual disabilities. The institutions follow specific eligibility criteria, including age limits and disability categories as defined under relevant rules and guidelines, the DoE statement added.