Delhi Rolls Out GPS-Tracked Tankers To Ensure Transparent Water Supply

The Delhi government has introduced GPS-enabled tracking and a dedicated mobile app for water tankers as part of its Summer Action Plan 2026.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the digitised system will eliminate pilferage, speed up response times, and guarantee that water reaches shortage-hit areas without delay.

The announcement followed a detailed review meeting on Thursday at the Delhi Secretariat. Chief Minister Gupta met with Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Kaushal Raj Sharma to finalise preparations ahead of the peak summer season.

Under the new system, every tanker-whether departmental or hired-is fitted with GPS for live location tracking. Drivers must now use a dedicated mobile application to upload photographic proof of water delivery at the point of supply. This creates an auditable digital trail accessible to both officials and residents in real time.

"This is the first time tanker operations in Delhi are being fully digitised," the Chief Minister told reporters. "Residents will be able to see exactly when and where a tanker is headed in their area. Officials can monitor the entire fleet from a central dashboard. The goal is zero tolerance for inefficiency or the diversion of water meant for the people."

Delhi currently produces around 1,000 million gallons per day (MGD) against a requirement of 1,250 MGD for its 2.5 crore residents. As demand surges during the summer, efficient last-mile delivery becomes critical.

To meet this challenge, the government has deployed 168 departmental tankers and 819 hired tankers. Plans are also in place to mobilize an additional 200 tankers if needed during the hottest months. The GPS-tracked fleet will serve as the backbone of relief operations for colonies facing low water pressure or dry taps.

Beyond tankers, the 2026 plan includes several infrastructure and service upgrades. All water treatment plants will run at full capacity, with pre-summer cleaning of reservoirs and repairs to pumping stations completed.

Supply schedules and tanker routes have been mapped for each of Delhi's 70 Assembly constituencies. Daily testing of 1,600 to 1,700 water samples will be supported by an increase in mobile sampling vehicles from 12 to 18.

Round-the-clock support will be available via helpline 1916 or toll-free 1800-11-7118, supported by an AI chatbot and a central control room. 28 Water Emergency Centres have been strengthened for 24/7 response to bursts, leaks, and major disruptions.

"This is not just about supplying water; it is about building trust through transparency, speed, and accountability," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated. "The Summer Action Plan 2026 is our blueprint to make sure no family has to suffer this summer because of water scarcity."

The Delhi Jal Board is expected to launch public dashboards and provide regular updates on tanker movements and water production levels as temperatures rise. Residents are encouraged to use the tracking features and report any issues immediately through the official helplines.