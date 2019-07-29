Drunk Man In UP Bites Snake Into Pieces After It Bit Him

A drunk man bit a snake into pieces after the reptile attacked him

A drunk man bit a snake into pieces after the reptile attacked him at his house in a village in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night.

The man identified as Raj Kumar was taken to a hospital. The doctors said that he was in a serious condition.

The man's father said that his son was drunk when he bit the reptile.

"My son was drunk. A snake entered our home and bit him. He later bit the snake into pieces. His condition is serious. We are unable to afford the expenses of his treatment," Babu Ram, father of Raj Kumar told ANI.

"A patient came to me and said that he bit a snake. I misunderstood as the snake bit him. His condition is serious. He has been referred to another hospital," the doctor treating the man said.

After the incident, Raj Kumar's family cremated the snake.

