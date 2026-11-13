Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in the red. At the open, Sensex fell 330 points while Nifty was down 160.
Meanwhile, the rupee opened flat at 94.04 against the US dollar.
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Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin has come under significant selling pressure, slipping towards the $70,000 mark amid continued outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs and uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook. The decline has been further amplified by leveraged position liquidations, reflecting cautious sentiment across the broader crypto market. The $70,000 level remains a key psychological threshold, with sustained weakness potentially opening the door towards $68,000. On the upside, a recovery above $72,000 could help stabilise near-term momentum. Market direction will largely depend on upcoming US economic indicators, institutional flows and renewed buying interest at lower price levels."
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Crypto Update: Expert View
Purvang Mashru, Lead Analyst, BitDelta India
Bitcoin fell 3.38% to about $71,050 over 24 hours, while Ethereum lost 1.74% to $2,013. Solana and XRP also declined, although HYPE gained 1.89%. The pressure was broad across those assets, but the size and direction of the moves were uneven.
Options priced a modest increase in expected movement. On Deribit, Bitcoin's 30-day annualised implied volatility rose from 38.74% to 39.95%, while Ether's increased from 54.68% to 56.06%. This points to greater uncertainty, without establishing whether the next move will be higher or lower.
Those readings translate into approximate daily moves of 2.09% for Bitcoin and 2.93% for Ether. They describe the scale of movement priced into options; actual moves can be larger. Ether retains the higher implied movement despite its smaller daily loss.
On 11 November, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $299.8 million in net outflows and Ether ETFs lost $144.8 million. Combined withdrawals of $444.6 million were $348.3 million above 10 November's total. Renewed fund redemptions add pressure to demand, although they do not explain every subsequent price move.
US October producer-price data is due on 13 November at 7:00 PM IST. The report will add evidence on cost pressures after consumer-price data kept the policy debate focused on persistent inflation.
Bitcoin support is near its observed $70,671 low, with resistance around $73,993. Price stability and smaller fund withdrawals would strengthen the recovery case. Another low accompanied by rising implied volatility would weaken it. The balance remains cautious ahead of the inflation release.
Commodities Update by Mudrex
Gold is trading near $4,090/oz (approximately ₹1.24 lakh per 10g), on track for a weekly gain of over 5%, its strongest since August. Lower oil prices and Treasury yields have eased inflation concerns, supporting bullion, although prices retreated after touching $4,135 on Thursday. Silver is steady near $52/oz (approximately ₹1.58 lakh per kg). WTI crude rebounded 2.7% to $90.52/barrel following fresh tanker attacks in the Gulf, but remains down over 12% this week. The rupee gained 5 paise to ₹94.41/$, aided by foreign equity inflows. In India, bullion prices also reflect rupee movements, import duties, taxes and domestic demand.
- Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex
Crypto Update: Expert Views
Daily quote from Mudrex
Bitcoin has fallen to around $70,500, breaking below its 200-day moving average near $73,100 as concerns over AI-sector valuations and stronger expectations of Fed rate hikes weigh on risk appetite. Sentiment has weakened further after MSCI announced plans to remove Strategy from its benchmark indexes, putting additional pressure on crypto-linked stocks. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $300 million in outflows on Wednesday, taking five-session withdrawals to $1.44 billion. Liquidity is also tightening, with stablecoin supply contracting by $14.2 billion over 30 days, its sharpest decline since 2022. With the Fear and Greed Index at 26, Bitcoin needs to reclaim $72,000, while $68,000 remains key support.
- Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Daily Quote from CoinSwitch
BTC slipped below $72K as persistent institutional selling and concerns over tighter US monetary policy weighed on sentiment. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $1.44 billion in outflows across five consecutive sessions through November 11, reflecting weakening demand. Stronger-than-expected US inflation data has further raised expectations of a December Fed rate hike. Looking ahead, $70K remains a key psychological support level, while reclaiming $73K-$74K will be important for recovery said CoinSwitch Markets Desk
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InvestorAi - Daily Intelligence
The Thesis
A fourteen-session streak of foreign inflows and Moody's upgrade of India's growth outlook to 7% have carried the tape higher, with India VIX cooling below 17 for the first time in weeks. We're leaning into the financials-and-consumption names riding that flow, with a pharma hedge in case crude volatility reasserts itself.
Where We're Concentrated
Our build favors financials and consumption - Bank of Maharashtra and LIC ride the same foreign-inflow wave lifting the index, while Titan captures the still-firm post-festive consumer mood. Dr. Reddy's adds a pharma hedge against any oil-driven risk-off, and HEG Advanced Materials rides the broader market's widening breadth. What breaks this: a dollar-demand surge from oil refiners overwhelming RBI's rupee defense, or a snap back in crude volatility that undercuts the easy flow-and-rate narrative.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Bank of Maharashtra
Rides the same FII-led financials bid lifting PSU banks as foreign inflows extend their multi-week streak.
Titan Company Ltd.
Captures still-firm post-festive consumer demand as the risk-on mood extends into discretionary spending.
Life Insurance Corporation of India
A domestic-flows anchor benefiting from the same FII-led rally pulling large insurers higher this month.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
A pharma hedge whose dollar-revenue base cushions the basket if oil-driven volatility snaps back today.
HEG Advanced Materials Ltd.
Rides the rally's widening breadth as graphite and specialty-materials demand tracks the steel cycle.
One Thing to Watch
USD/INR stalls near 94 RBI's dollar window for refiners is holding the rupee's rebound near that level; renewed import-driven demand could reopen the slide and weigh on the FII-led bid underpinning this rally.
Crypto Update: Expert View
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Crypto markets tested important support levels as higher inflation, rising bond yields and continued ETF withdrawals tightened financial conditions. Bitcoin declined to around $70,880, while Ethereum traded near $2,010. Selling momentum appears stretched across both assets, but stabilization will depend on whether spot demand strengthens around current levels.
Bitcoin's RSI near 29 shows the recent decline has pushed momentum toward oversold territory. Immediate support sits at $70,000-$70,500, followed by $68,500-$69,000. Holding the first region could help price stabilize, while reclaiming $71,400-$73,000 would improve the short-term structure. Losing immediate support would return attention to the secondary zone.
Ethereum's RSI near 28 presents a similar setup as price tests the psychological $2,000 level. Support lies at $1,980-$2,000, while resistance sits at $2,050-$2,120, followed by $2,150. Futures traders may look for stronger volume, rising open interest and balanced funding before interpreting a resistance test as a sustained recovery.
Macro conditions remained demanding. India's inflation reached 6.09%, US employment stayed firm and UK GDP grew 0.7%, increasing expectations of further tightening by the RBI, Federal Reserve and Bank of England. The US 10-year Treasury yield moved above 5.1%, while dollar strength reduced global purchasing capacity. Brent's recent 3.3% advance also renewed inflation concerns, although the latest session's 0.61% decline in oil provided some relief.
Traditional markets offered partial support. The KOSPI gained 2.12% and Nikkei rose 1.66%, while US equities declined modestly and the VIX increased 6.92%. Gold's 0.71% gain indicated defensive positioning.
Institutional flows reflected the same caution. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $299.8 million in daily outflows, while Ethereum ETFs lost $144.8 million. Stronger-than-expected US inflation, December rate-hike expectations, technology-sector volatility and uncertainty surrounding corporate Bitcoin holdings encouraged institutions to reduce exposure. These pressures also contributed to derivatives liquidations and hedging, showing that stronger ETF inflows may need to persist before their impact becomes visible across spot markets."
Crypto Update
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
"Crypto markets extended their decline, with Bitcoin falling 4.6% toward $70,000 and Ethereum dropping 3% below $2,000. Selling pressure spread across major altcoins, including BNB, SOL and XRP. According to CoinGlass, $855.76 million in leveraged positions were liquidated over 24 hours.
The selloff reflects a combination of US technology-stock weakness, institutional outflows and tighter monetary-policy expectations. Nvidia shares closed 4.3% lower, while the Nasdaq declined 0.39% and the S&P 500 lost 0.35%, adding pressure to risk-sensitive assets.
Institutional demand remains weak. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $299.9 million in outflows on November 11, extending five-session withdrawals to around $1.44 billion.
Technically, both BTC and ETH remain below their major moving averages on daily and four-hour charts. Bitcoin is testing $69,800-$70,000 support, with $68,000-$68,500 as the next downside zone. Ethereum faces support at $1,970-$2,000, followed by $1,920.
The near-term outlook remains bearish. ETF flows, US inflation data and the ability of BTC and ETH to reclaim $72,000 and $2,060, respectively, will be key to determining whether markets stabilize or extend their decline. Today's US Producer Price Index release could influence expectations further."
Gold And Silver Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver are facing a sharp correction, with rising US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar weighing on precious metals. On the MCX, December gold was quoted at Rs 1,36,279 per 10 grams in early trade indications, down Rs 3,437 or 2.46% from the previous close. December silver fell to Rs 1,78,848 per kg, declining Rs 5,677 or 3.08%.
Internationally, December COMEX gold settled at $3,878.40 an ounce on November 12, down 2.85%. COMEX silver dropped 3.68% to $49.972 an ounce. The decline reflects a shift in market expectations following stronger US inflation data. Investors are increasingly anticipating another Federal Reserve rate increase in December.
A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. Rising Treasury yields also reduce the appeal of gold and silver, as both metals do not generate interest income. Higher oil prices amid renewed US-Iran tensions have added to inflation concerns, reinforcing expectations that monetary policy may remain restrictive.
Silver's sharper decline highlights its greater sensitivity to changes in risk appetite and industrial demand expectations. For Indian investors, rupee movements could further influence domestic prices.
The near-term outlook remains cautious. Gold's ability to hold around the $3,900 international level and silver's performance near $50 will be important indicators. Investors should avoid panic selling or chasing volatile moves. Staggered buying and disciplined position sizing are more appropriate while global rate expectations remain unsettled.
Crypto Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin is trading near $71,300, extending its decline as institutional outflows, tighter crypto liquidity and expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate hike weigh on investor sentiment. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $1.88 billion in net outflows across the first eight completed November sessions through November 11. The weakness is also visible across altcoins. Ethereum was trading at Rs.1,89,423, down 1.66%, BNB at Rs.61,739, down 3.09%, XRP at Rs.97.78, down 0.94%, and Solana at Rs.7,672, down 1.99%. TRON was relatively resilient at Rs.29.65, down 0.11%. This broad weakness reflects cautious risk appetite rather than an isolated Bitcoin correction.
Our advice: Investors should avoid chasing short-term dips or using excessive leverage. Consider staggered entries and assess individual altcoins on their fundamentals. Watch Bitcoin's ability to hold $70,000 and look for a sustained improvement in ETF flows before increasing exposure.