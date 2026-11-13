Purvang Mashru, Lead Analyst, BitDelta India

Bitcoin fell 3.38% to about $71,050 over 24 hours, while Ethereum lost 1.74% to $2,013. Solana and XRP also declined, although HYPE gained 1.89%. The pressure was broad across those assets, but the size and direction of the moves were uneven.

Options priced a modest increase in expected movement. On Deribit, Bitcoin's 30-day annualised implied volatility rose from 38.74% to 39.95%, while Ether's increased from 54.68% to 56.06%. This points to greater uncertainty, without establishing whether the next move will be higher or lower.

Those readings translate into approximate daily moves of 2.09% for Bitcoin and 2.93% for Ether. They describe the scale of movement priced into options; actual moves can be larger. Ether retains the higher implied movement despite its smaller daily loss.

On 11 November, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $299.8 million in net outflows and Ether ETFs lost $144.8 million. Combined withdrawals of $444.6 million were $348.3 million above 10 November's total. Renewed fund redemptions add pressure to demand, although they do not explain every subsequent price move.

US October producer-price data is due on 13 November at 7:00 PM IST. The report will add evidence on cost pressures after consumer-price data kept the policy debate focused on persistent inflation.

Bitcoin support is near its observed $70,671 low, with resistance around $73,993. Price stability and smaller fund withdrawals would strengthen the recovery case. Another low accompanied by rising implied volatility would weaken it. The balance remains cautious ahead of the inflation release.