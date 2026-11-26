Naming someone as a nominee in a life insurance policy may seem like a simple way to ensure that the money reaches your family after your death. But there is a catch. The person who receives the insurance payout is not necessarily the person who ultimately owns the money.

This distinction between a nominee and a legal heir can become important when a family is already dealing with the loss of a loved one. In some cases, disagreements over who is entitled to the money can turn into lengthy legal battles.

Many policyholders assume that writing down a spouse's, child's or parent's name in the nomination section settles the matter. But inheritance laws are more complicated than that.

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Sabyasachi Sarkar, MD & CEO of Go Digit Life Insurance, told NDTV that nomination is among the first details a policyholder provides when purchasing insurance, but it can have a significant bearing when a claim arises.

"Nomination is one of the first things a policyholder fills in when buying a life insurance policy, and it is one of the things that matters the most at the claim stage. This helps the insurer know to whom the amount should be paid to. It's a simple step, but it shapes how smoothly a family receives support at a difficult time," Sarkar said.

Nominee Vs Legal Heir: What Is The Difference?

A nominee is the person named in an insurance policy to receive the money from the insurer after the policyholder's death. A legal heir, on the other hand, is someone entitled to inherit the deceased person's assets under a valid Will or applicable succession laws.

The two roles may belong to the same person, but that is not always the case.

The law also gives certain nominees a stronger position. Following the 2015 amendment to the Insurance Act, a spouse, parent or child named as a nominee is generally treated as a beneficial nominee. This means the person is entitled to the insurance proceeds, rather than merely receiving the money on behalf of the legal heirs.

However, the position can differ when someone outside this category is nominated. The circumstances of the nomination and applicable succession laws can also matter. This is why simply adding a name to the policy may not resolve every inheritance question.

Multiple Nominees Can Complicate Matters

Policyholders can name more than one nominee and divide the insurance proceeds among them. For instance, someone may nominate their spouse and two children, assigning each a specific share of the payout.

Problems can arise when the policyholder does not clearly mention the percentage share for each nominee. Disputes may also surface if the nomination is not updated after major family changes, such as marriage, childbirth or the death of a nominee.

A nomination made years ago may no longer reflect the policyholder's wishes.

When Can Insurance Claims Turn Into Family Disputes?

Inheritance-related disagreements can take different forms. A spouse may find themselves in a dispute with the deceased's parents. Children from a first marriage may contest the rights of a second spouse. Similarly, legal heirs may challenge the nomination if the named person is not entitled to the proceeds under the applicable legal framework.

Such disputes can delay access to money at a time when the family may need it most. Sarkar says policyholders should not treat nomination as a one-time formality. It needs to be reviewed alongside their broader estate-planning arrangements.

How Can Families Avoid Insurance Inheritance Disputes?

A few steps can reduce the chances of confusion and legal complications later.

Make a Will: Prepare a properly executed Will and ensure that your estate-planning arrangements are clear and consistent with your insurance nominations.

Update nominations: Review your policy details after marriage, childbirth, divorce or the death of a family member.

Specify individual shares: If you name multiple nominees, clearly mention the percentage of the payout each person should receive.

Name an appointee for minors: If a child below 18 is nominated, appoint an adult to receive the money on the child's behalf, subject to applicable rules.

Consider the Married Women's Property Act: Married men can purchase a life insurance policy under Section 6 of the Married Women's Property Act, 1874. This creates a trust for the benefit of the wife and children. The policy proceeds are generally protected from claims by creditors and other heirs, subject to the law.

Keep your family informed: Let family members know about your insurance policies and where the documents and policy details are kept. This can make it easier for them to file a claim when required.

Why Nomination Should Not Be Your Only Estate-Planning Step

The key takeaway is that nomination and inheritance are not always the same thing. A nominee helps the insurer identify the person to whom the claim amount should be paid. Who is ultimately entitled to the money depends on the applicable law and the nature of the nomination.

Sarkar's advice is to look beyond the nomination form and ensure that insurance arrangements are part of a broader estate plan. A little preparation today can save a family from confusion, financial stress and legal disputes tomorrow.