Saumya Tandon, who recently impressed audiences with her performance in Dhurandhar, is now looking forward to the release of Sooraj Barjatya's family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles, while Saumya essays the role of Urvashi, a key member of Sharvari's family.

During her conversation with NDTV, Saumya spoke at length about her bond with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, her experience of working on a Rajshri Productions film, and the memorable time she spent shooting with the ensemble cast.

Opening up about her association with Ayushmann, Saumya revealed that the two go back a long way and were even neighbours before he became a film star.

"Ayushmann and I have worked together before. We are of the same age and started our careers around the same time. We also hosted shows together. At one point, he was my neighbour. Then Vicky Donor happened, and I watched his incredible journey in the film industry. He has achieved so much for himself, and I am genuinely happy for him. He has carved out a niche for himself in the industry, and I feel very proud of him."

Sharing a little more about that phase of their lives, the actor said she did not know Ayushmann very closely but always admired his growth and success.

"I can only say that he was my neighbour. I crossed paths with him a few times, and then Vicky Donor happened while he was still living there. I do not know him very personally, but I know Tahira and him. His first child was very young at that time and was actually born while he was living there. It is very heartwarming to see how well he has done for himself. He deserves every bit of it because he works very hard and is extremely talented."

Speaking about what drew her to Yeh Prem Mol Liya and how she became a part of the project, Saumya said the opportunity to work with Sooraj Barjatya was enough to immediately grab her attention.

The actor told NDTV, "First, it was Sooraj sir's office calling. There is already something in your heart that tells you that you want to do it because we have grown up watching Sooraj sir's films. I must have been three or four years old when Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! came out. It means a lot when an iconic director's office calls you for a part. So that was already a 50 per cent yes from me."

She went on to explain how the narration process further strengthened her confidence in the project and the character she would eventually portray.

"Then I received a narration from Sooraj ji, who is the creative head of the film. She first narrated the story to me over the phone and explained the beautiful journey of my character, Urvashi. Later, I was invited to the office, where I met Sooraj Sir, and he gave me a complete narration of the film."

Recalling her first interaction with the filmmaker, Saumya said it was his warmth and humility that left the biggest impression on her.

"The way he narrated the story and the way everyone treated me with so much respect was overwhelming. There was already so much warmth and humanity in the way he interacted with me that I was sold on the project. I did have a couple of questions and one or two doubts, but he answered them very patiently. He simply told me to trust the process and surrender, and I completely trusted him."

She added that the shooting experience lived up to her expectations and became one of the highlights of her career.

"Even the experience of shooting with him has been wonderful. I genuinely think it is one of the best sets I have worked on in my entire career."

Talking about life on set, Saumya said the cast and crew developed a close-knit bond and the atmosphere often felt more like a family gathering than a film shoot.

"Shooting with Sooraj sir is almost like being with family. We had a lovely cast. Ayushmann's grandfather in the film is played by Anupam Kher, and it was so much fun working with him. I remember being in Class 11 when Khosla Ka Ghosla was being shot in my neighbourhood. I had visited the set back then and met him briefly, so it was lovely meeting him again after so many years."

She fondly remembered how Anupam Kher played a major role in bringing the cast together off-camera as well.

"He was the head of our on-screen family and brought everyone together. We played games like dumb charades and Twenty Questions. He also organised potluck lunches where everyone brought food from home, and we would spend time together as a group."

The actor also had warm words for her other co-stars, many of whom she had admired for years.

"Swanand Kirkire ji, whose work I have always admired, was wonderful to be around. Neeta ji, who played Ayushmann's mother, is an extremely talented actress. Seema Pahwa played my mother in the film. She was lovely, and I truly felt a warm mother-daughter bond with her."

She added that the family dynamic extended well beyond the scenes they were filming.

"Supriya ji, who played Sharvari's grandmother, was equally wonderful. Honestly, it all felt like one long family celebration. We shot at Mehboob Studio for almost a month and it never felt like work. It simply felt as though we were one family celebrating together and acting in between."

Saumya also spoke about meeting Sharvari for the first time through the film and instantly getting along with her.

"Sharvari, on the other hand, was someone I met for the first time through this film. She is lovely and we got along very well. Overall, it was an extremely enjoyable shoot."

Shedding light on her association with Rajshri Productions, Saumya said being part of a Sooraj Barjatya film was a long-cherished dream and an important milestone in her acting journey.

"It feels very special. I told Sooraj ji that my acting journey in this industry would not have felt complete had I not worked with Rajshri. I had heard so many wonderful things about the production house over the years."

She then shared a childhood memory that now feels almost prophetic.

"I grew up in Ujjain and went to school there. One of my best friends, Madhavi, came from a family that owned mills and a large villa. Sooraj sir's wife was remotely connected to them, and I remember they visited their home when I was around seven or eight years old. Since I was always performing on stage and loved dancing, my friend's mother once told me, 'Look, he is a very big film director. Maybe one day you will work in one of his films.'"

Looking back on that conversation years later, Saumya said it still feels surreal that the prediction eventually came true.

"When I got this part and the promos came out, my friend messaged me and reminded me of that moment. I told her, 'Can you imagine? We used to laugh about the possibility that one day I might work with Sooraj sir, and it has actually happened.' That was a very emotional moment for me. It felt as though I was always meant to be part of one of Sooraj sir's projects."

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is set to release on November 27.



Also Read: Yeh Prem Mol Liya 1st Review: Anupam Kher Calls Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari Film 'An Incredible Watch'