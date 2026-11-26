There was a time when falling in love with a television character meant waiting an entire week for the next episode, memorising dialogues and replaying a particular scene until the butterflies finally settled.

No extravagant wedding sequences, endless plot twists or 300-episode family feuds. Sometimes, all it took was a university library, a rather pessimistic girl, an overconfident boy and a little bit of Urdu poetry. Enter Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

More than a decade after its original release, the Pakistani drama starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed continues to find admirers, including a generation of viewers who weren't necessarily old enough to follow it when it first aired.

And honestly, watching it feels like discovering a beautifully preserved piece of television history. It is comforting, frustrating, occasionally problematic and, above all, surprisingly relevant.

The renewed interest in Pakistani dramas has also brought classics like this one back into conversations. With Netflix's upcoming Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo generating considerable buzz, the spotlight has once again shifted towards Pakistani storytelling, its performers and the cultural conversations surrounding its entertainment industry.

While the latest series has also found itself at the centre of a controversy over its proposed Indian release, it has reignited curiosity about the dramas that first made Pakistani television popular among Indian audiences.

And if there is one show that deserves a place in that conversation, it is Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

A Love Story That Begins With A Clash Of Worlds

Originally aired on HUM TV between November 2012 and May 2013, Zindagi Gulzar Hai is a 26-episode drama written by Umera Ahmed, based on her novel of the same name, and directed by Sultana Siddiqui.

At its heart are two people who couldn't be more different.

Kashaf Murtaza (Sanam Saeed) comes from a financially struggling household. Raised by her mother, Rafia (Samina Peerzada), alongside her two sisters, Kashaf grows up witnessing the consequences of her father's decision to abandon the family because Rafia did not give birth to a son. The experience leaves her deeply sceptical of men, relationships and, quite frankly, the idea that life is particularly kind to anyone.

She is academically brilliant, fiercely independent and unapologetically opinionated. But she is also guarded, cynical and occasionally too quick to judge.

Then there is Zaroon Junaid (Fawad Khan), a privileged young man from an affluent family. Charming, confident and accustomed to having things his way, Zaroon initially appears to be everything Kashaf dislikes. He has his own rather rigid ideas about women, relationships and what makes someone a suitable partner.

Their paths cross at university, where their contrasting personalities lead to frequent disagreements. What begins as mutual irritation gradually develops into something deeper, eventually taking them towards marriage and the complicated business of understanding each other.

The premise might sound familiar, but what makes the drama interesting is that it doesn't rush to turn two people who disagree into a picture-perfect couple. Their differences are rooted in their upbringing, financial circumstances and individual experiences.

A Female Protagonist Who Refuses To Be Likeable

If there is one reason Zindagi Gulzar Hai deserves its enduring reputation, it is Kashaf Murtaza.

She isn't the conventional female protagonist who is endlessly patient, accommodating and always ready with a smile. She is resentful, suspicious, occasionally bitter and not particularly interested in making herself agreeable to others.

And that is precisely what makes her interesting.

Kashaf's worldview is shaped by years of watching her mother struggle to raise three daughters without the support of a husband. Her father's absence isn't simply a backstory; it influences almost every decision she makes. Her financial circumstances also mean that she understands the value of education and financial independence much earlier than many of her privileged peers.

What makes Sanam Saeed's performance particularly impressive is her restraint. She doesn't need dramatic confrontations or exaggerated expressions to communicate Kashaf's insecurities. A change in her expression, an uncomfortable silence or a carefully delivered line often says more than an entire monologue.

For a generation accustomed to female protagonists being marketed as strong simply because they are outspoken, Kashaf feels like a more complicated character. She has agency, but she also has emotional baggage. She knows her worth, but she doesn't always know how to let people into her life.

She isn't perfect, and the show doesn't always ask her to be.

Fawad Khan's Zaroon And A Romance That Still Has Its Moments

Now, let's address the elephant in the room: Fawad Khan.

There is a reason Zaroon Junaid became one of Pakistani television's most recognisable romantic heroes. The effortless charm, the smile, the impeccable screen presence and the chemistry with Sanam Saeed make it difficult to look away whenever he appears.

But Zaroon is more than a handsome man with a romantic soundtrack playing in the background.

He is privileged, opinionated and, at times, deeply hypocritical. While he considers himself progressive, his expectations from women often reveal a rather traditional mindset. He likes the idea of an independent woman, provided her independence doesn't inconvenience his own expectations.

This contradiction becomes one of the drama's more interesting character dynamics.

Fawad Khan plays him with just the right amount of confidence and vulnerability. His character gradually learns to question his assumptions, although whether that transformation is entirely convincing is another discussion.

The chemistry between Fawad and Sanam is undoubtedly the show's biggest strength. Their conversations, arguments and quieter moments make their relationship feel lived-in. The romance is built in the smallest gestures and awkward exchanges that make you root for them.

And yes, the title track deserves a special mention. Sung by Ali Zafar, it remains one of those television melodies that can transport viewers straight back into the world of the show.

What Zindagi Gulzar Hai Gets Right

Beyond its central romance, the drama has several things going for it.

Its strongest writing lies in the contrast between Kashaf and Zaroon's worlds. Their financial differences aren't merely decorative details designed to create romantic tension. They influence their confidence, opportunities, family dynamics and understanding of the world.

Through Kashaf, the show explores the emotional and financial consequences of being raised in a household where a woman's worth is constantly questioned. Her mother's character is particularly important here. Rafia isn't written as someone waiting for sympathy; she is a woman who makes difficult choices, works hard and ensures her daughters have opportunities she never had.

The show also makes an interesting point about education. For Kashaf, academic achievement isn't just about securing a good career. It is about having choices, independence and the ability to build a life without depending on someone else's generosity.

Another strength is its supporting cast. Samina Peerzada brings considerable warmth and dignity to Rafia, while the family dynamics on both sides add layers to the central narrative.

The drama also benefits from its relatively contained storytelling. Across 26 episodes, it manages to establish its characters, develop their relationships and bring their stories to a conclusion without stretching every disagreement into an endless family feud.

For anyone used to contemporary television's obsession with shocking twists, Zindagi Gulzar Hai can feel like a welcome change of pace.

Where The Drama Hasn't Aged Particularly Well

Of course, nostalgia shouldn't come with rose-tinted glasses.

For all its strengths, Zindagi Gulzar Hai isn't without its problems. And watching it from a 2026 and Gen Z perspective makes some of its shortcomings more noticeable.

The biggest issue is Zaroon's attitude towards relationships. His expectations of women are often contradictory, and his possessiveness is occasionally presented as an expression of love rather than something that deserves to be questioned. The drama recognises some of his shortcomings, but it doesn't always challenge them as rigorously as a contemporary viewer might expect.

Then there is the question of how much Kashaf is expected to adjust after marriage. A character who spends much of the series fighting for her independence is eventually placed in situations where compromise and accommodation become central to her journey. While relationships naturally require adjustments from both partners, the balance isn't always as convincing as it could have been.

The pacing can also test your patience. Certain conversations go on longer than necessary, and the narrative occasionally spells out its message instead of trusting viewers to understand it.

The portrayal of Zaroon's affluent family can feel overly idealised, too. Their progressive attitudes and family dynamics sometimes lack the complexity that the show gives Kashaf's household.

None of these issues makes the drama unwatchable. They simply remind us that a show can be ahead of its time in some respects and very much a product of its time in others.

Why Pakistani Dramas Are Back In The Conversation

For Indian viewers, Zindagi Gulzar Hai also occupies an interesting place in the history of cross-border television entertainment.

Pakistani dramas found a considerable audience in India during the early 2010s, particularly after Zee Zindagi began introducing Indian viewers to Pakistani television. Shows such as Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and several others found an audience that appreciated their relatively shorter formats, character-driven storytelling and emphasis on dialogue.

The popularity wasn't difficult to understand. These shows offered a different television experience, one that relied more on performances and writing than on elaborate production spectacles.

However, access to this content changed significantly over the years.

In May 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory directing streaming platforms operating in India to discontinue content originating in Pakistan, citing national security concerns.

Consequently, Pakistani shows that had previously been available on Indian OTT platforms were taken down. Zindagi Gulzar Hai, which had earlier been available on Netflix, was among the titles removed. Other popular shows, including Humsafar and Barzakh, were also affected.

The conversation has resurfaced in November 2026 with Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Netflix's upcoming Pakistani series featuring an ensemble cast that includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir and Ahad Raza Mir.

The series, scheduled to premiere internationally on December 4, has generated considerable excitement, but its proposed availability in India has become contentious. The All India Cine Workers Association has urged the government to block its release in the country.

Interestingly, the renewed buzz has also brought older Pakistani dramas into discussions, with viewers revisiting the shows that helped build the popularity of the country's television industry among Indian audiences.

And perhaps that is where Zindagi Gulzar Hai becomes particularly relevant. Its popularity was never dependent on a single actor or a fleeting social media trend. It was built on characters and storytelling that audiences continued to remember long after the final episode aired.

The Final Verdict

Zindagi Gulzar Hai might not be flawless, and some of its ideas about relationships, gender roles and marriage could certainly benefit from a more contemporary treatment. But its central characters remain compelling, its performances are consistently engaging, and its exploration of class, ambition and self-worth gives it considerably more substance than an ordinary romantic drama.

Sanam Saeed's Kashaf is still the kind of female protagonist one wishes television would write more often: complicated, ambitious, occasionally difficult and unapologetically human. Fawad Khan makes Zaroon charming enough to keep viewers invested, even when his character's choices invite considerable frustration.

The show also reminds us that a good romance doesn't necessarily need an elaborate love triangle, a villainous mother-in-law or a dramatic separation every five episodes. Sometimes, two people learning to understand each other's worlds can be compelling enough.

Is it a little slow? Yes. Does it occasionally romanticise behaviour that deserves more scrutiny? Also yes. But does it still make you want to watch one more episode, even when you know exactly where the story is headed? Definitely.

Perhaps the biggest compliment one can give Zindagi Gulzar Hai is that it doesn't feel like a drama you have simply finished watching. It feels like a world you have briefly lived in.

And 13 years later, that is quite an achievement.

