Singer Jonita Gandhi has shared a glimpse from a reception hosted by newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran. Taking to Instagram, Jonita posted a pic with the couple and congratulated them on their marriage.

In the photo, Jonita is seen posing alongside Anirudh and Kavya as the trio smile for the camera. For the occasion, Jonita wore a blue outfit, while Kavya opted for an elegant gown. Anirudh, meanwhile, was dressed in a tuxedo.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Jonita wrote, "Congrats to the sweetest newlyweds."

The post comes days after Anirudh and Kavya's wedding celebrations. The couple, who got married in Greece on November 11, later hosted multiple receptions in Chennai for family, friends and well-wishers.

More recently, the newlyweds hosted a special lunch for employees of the Sun Group. Several videos from the gathering have surfaced on social media.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got married through a self-respect marriage ceremony, a form of wedding rooted in the social reform movement led by Periyar E V Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu. The ceremony was confirmed by DMK IT Wing Secretary Dr T R B Rajaa.

In a self-respect marriage, the bride and groom pledge to support each other and exchange garlands or rings in the presence of witnesses, without the need for elaborate religious rituals. The practice is based on the principles of equality and mutual respect and has been legally recognised in Tamil Nadu since 1967.

Talking about Jonita Gandhi and Anirudh Ravichander, they have collaborated on several popular songs over the years. Their popular projects together include Arabic Kuthu from Beast, Private Party from Don, and Chellamma from Doctor, all of which became major hits among audiences. Jonita has frequently lent her voice to Anirudh's compositions and shares a close professional association with the music composer.



Also Read: Viral: Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander Host Grand Lunch For Sun Group Employees, Watch Videos