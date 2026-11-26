After the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Netflix over the upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo starring Fawad Khan, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now issued a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to 'intervene and stop' the show's release in India. FWICE has also reiterated the organisation's 'firm stand against all professional and commercial collaborations with Pakistani artists and entities'.

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The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has raised strong objections to the proposed release of the upcoming Pakistani Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India. The series is currently scheduled to premiere on 4 December 2026.

Taking up the matter with the Centre, FWICE has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking immediate intervention and urging the government to prevent the release and streaming of the Pakistani show in the country.

In its statement, FWICE reminded members of the Indian media and entertainment industry about the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory issued on 8 May 2025. The advisory directed OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries operating in India to discontinue Pakistani-origin content, including web series, films, songs, podcasts and other digital media offerings.

According to FWICE, the advisory was issued in view of national security concerns and the prevailing circumstances at the time. The organisation said that all stakeholders should comply with the government's directives regarding content originating from Pakistan.

Earlier, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a strong warning to Netflix over Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, demanding that the streaming platform remove the show from its India catalogue ahead of its scheduled premiere on 4 December 2026.

The association has threatened to stage a gherao outside Netflix's office and launch a nationwide boycott campaign if its demand is not met.

In a strongly worded statement, AICWA accused Netflix of providing a platform and paid work to Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, citing his past public remarks in support of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a United Nations-designated terrorist.

The association has also urged Indian viewers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions if the platform proceeds with the release. It has further called on the government to introduce a permanent legal provision prohibiting Pakistani films, television programmes, artists and other entertainment content from appearing on Indian platforms.



Also Read: 'Remove It Or Face Nation's Anger': Cine Body Warns Netflix Over Pakistani Series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo