A Sooraj Barjatya film is a classic tapestry of emotions and characters, reminiscent of a true-blue, dare we say, 'filmy' Bollywood saga. Stories firmly rooted in family values, grand celebrations, the lingering sweetness of innocent romance, and his evergreen protagonist who goes by the name 'Prem'.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Ayushmann Khurrana, the newest Prem in the Sooraj Barjatya universe, opens up about how his first film with the filmmaker brings back all the hallmark ingredients of Barjatya's cinema, but with a modern touch. For decades, Salman Khan has been idolised as the loyal and loving Prem who puts family harmony above personal desires. Now, it is Ayushmann Khurrana's turn to hold on to that essence while telling a story that appeals to different generations, one that means as much to millennials as it does to Gen Z. This is the new-age Prem we meet in cinemas tomorrow.

What have you missed about true-blue Bollywood romantic films, and what makes Prem Mol Liya perfect for bringing that back?

It's my first classic film to begin with. I have done a lot of experiments in my life. I have done a lot of genre-breaking stuff. This is my first classic film, and it begins like a classic romance, but it's also about the merging of two families. It's like a love story of two families, and it's been portrayed beautifully by Sooraj Barjatya sir. I'm a sucker for romance, for sure. But it's much more than that. I always do films which are much more than any basic emotion. This is also one of those films which has a certain value creation. And it's beautiful because it comes from Rajshri."

How interesting was it for Sharvari and you to bring the old-school romance vibe back for a Gen Z audience today?

This film, in particular, caters to every kind of audience. We have characters from Gen Alpha to Boomers. That's how the family is made. So, you're not really talking to Gen Z, we are talking to everyone in this one. So, it's a mixed bag with a generational connection."

But your character Prem is too good to be true as the 'green flag' in today's generation. Don't you think there will be people who say that no guy like this exists today?

There are films which portray reality as it is. And there are certain films you aspire to be. You may not find people like Prem, but you want somebody like him in your life. So, this is that film. It gives you hope. It gives you that aspiration. It gives you butterflies initially. It also gives you a lot of emotions and a message in the end.

We had Salman Khan as the Prem of the '90s and 2000s, and that was one kind of Prem. But if you could break down the layers of your character in 2026, how did you go about it?

The core of Prem more or less remains the same. Prem is a quintessential green flag, and he believes in traditions.

But over the years, even Sooraj Barjatya has evolved, and he's such a learner in life. He's open to new ideas. But this time, Prem is also questioning traditions. This is the first time, I think, Prem is questioning traditions, which is a great quantum leap for Rajshri. This is probably Rajshri's most progressive film. And that's how Prem has evolved. Since I've been part of a lot of progressive films, I've also done a lot of message-driven films. So, this is kind of a congruent space between my genre and Sooraj Barjatya's.

Indian cinema is nothing without its elaborate song-and-dance sequences, something Sooraj Barjatya's films are celebrated for. How good are you with all that? We hardly see it anymore.

I was missing watching something like that in cinemas, where there are songs, six or seven songs, like a musical. And it's like a perfect Himesh Reshammiya musical. Basically, he's given a buffet of songs from different genres, from a Navratri song to the romantic Yeh Prem Mol Liya title track. Then there's a love song by Vishal Mishra, which will come out soon. And then there is Jhumka Patola, which probably has that prototype of Mai Ni Mai Mundesh Tere. So, I think it's got everything. And we've not heard this kind of soundscape in so many years. It was beautiful shooting those songs and being a part of that. I'm just fortunate to be part of this world.

At this point in your career, how do you look at day-one collections? How has the meaning changed with the kind of films, experience and time you've gained so far?

I don't look at it. I really believe in making a film on a decent budget with strong content. Most of my films are word-of-mouth films. I'm a risk-taker. Given the path I've taken, I don't look at the opening day or opening weekend. I look at the longevity of a film and the kind of impact it makes overall. Even 10 years down the line, it should be relevant. And that's what I believe in.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases in theatres tomorrow.

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