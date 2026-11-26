Akshay Kumar is used to making people laugh on screen, but this time his wife, Twinkle Khanna stole the show with just one phone call. The author made a surprise appearance on Koffee With Karan 9 when Akshay called her during one of the show's fun rounds. Akshay chose to call Twinkle, but instead of giving him a simple reply, she turned the moment into a roast session.

She complained about his habit of singing early in the morning, which left guest Ravi Kishan and host Karan Johar laughing. That was not all. Twinkle also made fun of Akshay for coming on the chat show without getting paid.

As soon as Twinkle Khanna picked up the call, she asked Akshay Kumar where he was. He told her that he was on the sets of Koffee With Karan.

Twinkle then said, “I spoke to him (Karan Johar) yesterday. He told me you're doing it. He told me come and judge the rapid fire, but I didn't know you're doing it today. You're doing it for free? I'm shocked.”

Before Akshay Kumar could answer, Karan Johar intervened and said, “Oh, are you? So you want money for everything? How can you insinuate that I should pay your husband to come on Koffee with Karan? You are now on air and I'm not cutting this out. Tina, this is all going on air.”

Twinkle Khanna had also complained about Akshay Kumar's habits at home. She was upset that he disturbed her sleep by singing bhajans loudly at 6 am. She teased him for singing even louder than the music and compared him with Anup Jalota.

Twinkle reminded Akshay to close the bathroom door properly, which she claimed she had asked him to do so many times before.

Akshay Kumar appeared on Koffee With Karan 9 with Ravi Kishan. During the episode, Ravi taught Akshay his popular dance step. In another fun moment during the Rapid Fire Round, Akshay was asked if he can spend a year without sex or without working out. The actor suggested that sex itself can be a form of exercise.

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5, which will arrive in cinemas in January 2027. He will also appear in Samuk, scheduled to release on May 28, 2027.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's ROFL Birthday Post For Wife Twinkle Khanna: "Really Think You Should Stop Singing"