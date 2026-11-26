The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has called on Netflix to ensure Pakistani content is not made available in India amid the ongoing row over the streaming platform's first Pakistani original series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'.

The directive came after the ministry received several complaints and representations regarding the possible release of the web series in India - which is scheduled to release globally on December 4.

According to sources, the ministry asked Netflix to "honour" and adhere to its advisory dated May 8, 2025 - directing all OTT platforms, media streaming services and digital intermediaries operating in India to discontinue content originating in Pakistan. It invoked the Code of Ethics under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which requires OTT platforms to exercise due caution while carrying content that may affect India's sovereignty and integrity, national security, relations with foreign countries or public order.

The advisory, which cited national security concerns, was issued in the aftermath of the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack that led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

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Netflix, in June last year, had informed the ministry that it had made no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India.

The ministry said that Netflix "must stand by that commitment" and maintain the position it conveyed at the time.

'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo', also promoted internationally as 'All The Love Our Hearts Carry', is a romantic drama based on the bestselling Urdu novel of the same name by Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq. The series features several well-known Pakistani actors, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Iqra Aziz, Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf.

The series was commissioned through Netflix's Middle East and North Africa division and filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom. It is scheduled to premiere globally on December 4.

Earlier today, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a strong warning to Netflix over the Pakistani series, demanding that the streaming platform remove the show from its India catalogue before its scheduled premiere. The association also threatened to stage a 'gherao' outside Netflix's India office and launch a nationwide boycott campaign if its demand is not met.

The film association also accused Netflix of providing a platform and paid work to Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, citing his past public remarks in support of terrorist Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a United Nations-designated terrorist.

"Pakistan was, is, and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts, and all other content have no place on Indian screens," the association said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Netflix, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.