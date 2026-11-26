Despite the ongoing box office run of Ramayana, two new films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9, are set to arrive in cinemas on November 27.

Both films are expected to target different sections of the audience, with trade experts sharing their opening day and weekend predictions.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has earned Rs 1.50 crore till Wednesday, while Gunmaaster G9 has collected Rs 1.25 crore during the same period.

Speaking about the films' prospects amid the Ramayana wave, Ramesh Bala said, "Despite the Ramayana wave, there is enough room for fresh releases as it enters its fourth weekend. Yeh Prem Mol Liya has the advantage of the Rajshri brand, Sooraj Barjatya's goodwill and promising advance bookings, while Gunmaaster caters to the action-loving audience. Both films target different audience segments and have the potential to perform well. Ultimately, positive word of mouth will determine their box office prospects."

He also spoke about the competition that the films will face with the arrival of Maatrubhumi on December 4.

"Maatrubhumi's arrival on December 4 will certainly intensify the competition, particularly in terms of screen allocation and show timings. With Ramayana still in the running, Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster have a crucial one-week window to establish themselves. If both films generate strong word of mouth and build momentum during their opening weekend, they should be able to withstand the competition and sustain their theatrical run," he added.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Sumit Kadel has also shared his opening day predictions for both releases. He expects Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya to open better at the box office.

Sumit Kadel said, "I am expecting Yeh Prem Mol Liya to open in the vicinity of ₹4.50-6.50 Cr nett. This would be a fair opening for an Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. If the target audience, particularly families, likes the film, the weekend business could reach ₹25-30 Cr nett."

On Gunmaaster G9, he added, "Gunmaaster G9 should open in the range of ₹3.50-5 Cr nett. It is a mass-oriented film, and its performance at single screens will be crucial for posting a respectable weekend at the box office."

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