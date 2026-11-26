All Emraan Hashmi fans, assemble. His next romantic thriller, Gunmaaster G9, is set to release in theatres tomorrow. But that got us thinking: ever since the release of The Ba**ds of Bollywood last year, the iconic Emraan Hashmi revival seems to have been fuelled almost entirely by nostalgia.

Think about it.

Emraan Hashmi's recent resurgence has not been driven by new-age stardom, box-office numbers or social media dominance. It has largely been powered by millennials revisiting the music of his films, missing what that era represented and returning to it. Bollywood audiences have also developed a growing appetite for 2000s franchises, soundtracks and films, which has only added to the Emraan Hashmi craze.

His recent sequel Awarapan 2 was essentially a trip back to Awarapan (2007), while Gunmaaster G9 reunites him with the director and music composer behind Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005).

Talk about coincidences. Or, perhaps, nostalgia reloaded.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Wave

One of the most heartfelt fan-star interactions seen on screen in recent memory came in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The viral scene, in which Emraan Hashmi appears as himself, playing an intimacy coordinator, sees Raghav Juyal's character struggling to contain his emotions upon meeting his idol.

He breaks into Kaho Na Kaho, tears in his eyes. The writing struck a chord. More importantly, it instantly transported audiences back to the mid-2000s era of Murder (2004), Zeher (2005), Gangster (2006) and Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005). Emraan Hashmi himself acknowledged that the overwhelming response stemmed from fans missing his lover-boy image.

What's interesting to note is that this was perhaps the first reminder that Emraan Hashmi's biggest asset in 2025 was not a blockbuster. It was memory.

Awarapan 2: The Sequel Riding On Emotions

It was on March 24, 2025 that Emraan Hashmi first announced Awarapan 2. From its imagery and music to its overall mood, the sequel deliberately evoked the original film, even using Tera Mera Rishta and revisiting Shivam's journey.

What's even more fascinating is that Awarapan (2007) was not a blockbuster when it released. It gradually earned cult status over the years. Yet the response to Awarapan 2 saw social media flooded with clips of Toh Phir Aao, Woh Lamhe and Zara Sa, with fans suddenly treating Emraan Hashmi like a returning cult hero.

At that point, it was no longer just about a sequel to an old film. Audiences made it an event. It carried emotions that Emraan Hashmi fans had tucked away in their hearts for nearly two decades.

What Made People Care About Awarapan 2 So Much?

Was it nostalgia alone? Not entirely, but nostalgia certainly played a major role.

Emraan Hashmi's Shivam remains one of his most beloved characters. While many of his films are remembered for their music, Awarapan offered something darker and more emotionally layered. At its centre was a tragic love story, anchored by a lonely anti-hero burdened by guilt and pain.

Songs such as Tera Mera Rishta, Toh Phir Aao, Maula Maula continue to live on in playlists even today. Perhaps that is why audiences found it so easy to reconnect with the film's world years later.

There is no shortage of sequels today, but Awarapan 2 represented the return of several things at once: Shivam, a classic Emraan Hashmi soundtrack, and an era that many viewers remember fondly.

What made it nostalgia-baiting of sorts was the way its marketing leaned heavily on those emotions. It was never about expanding a cinematic universe. It was simply about one message: Shivam is back.

Most franchise extensions rely on world-building. Awarapan 2 already had its world. It merely needed to be revisited. And fans happily returned to it.

In many ways, the film felt tailor-made for Emraan Hashmi fans.

Gunmaaster G9: The Nostalgia Formula Returns

Now, this is not a sequel, but Gunmaaster G9 is certainly a reunion.

The film brings together Emraan Hashmi, director Aditya Datt and composer Himesh Reshammiya, the team behind Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005) and Dil Diya Hai (2006).

The similarities are difficult to ignore, and the nostalgia is anything but subtle.

Even the first song from Gunmaaster G9 is titled Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, a clear callback to Aashiq Banaya Aapne. The return of the Emraan Hashmi-Himesh Reshammiya partnership has been at the centre of the film's promotional campaign.

From what we've seen in the trailer, many trademark Emraan Hashmi elements remain intact: a man willing to go to extreme lengths for love, romance intertwined with action, heightened emotions and melodrama.

The formula is familiar.

The difference is that audiences seem happy to embrace that familiarity.

Same Old, Yet Different

So what makes Emraan Hashmi's nostalgia-driven comeback special?

Ironically, it is not reinvention.

From The Ba***ds of Bollywood to Awarapan 2 and now Gunmaaster G9, each project appears designed to reawaken memories audiences already cherish. The songs, the characters, the collaborators and even the emotional beats all tap into a time when Emraan Hashmi occupied a unique space in Bollywood.

Perhaps the resurgence of Emraan Hashmi in his current phase is not something entirely new.

Perhaps it is simply the return of familiar emotions, old playlists and a version of Bollywood that many viewers never truly left behind.

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