Ravi Kishan, who recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 9 alongside Akshay Kumar, opened up about an incident from his childhood when his father became very 'violent' and wanted to 'kill' him after learning his interest in acting. This response was triggered after Kishan played a woman in a Ramleela play. Opening up about the chapter that actually shaped his course of life, Ravi Kishan said his mother helped him escape his father's anger.

On the show, Ravi said his father wanted a different future for him. Kishan's father was a priest and also ran a milk business.

"He wanted me to be a part of the business or wanted me to be in a government job. However, I was doing amateur theatre. During a Ramleela performance, I wore a saree, and my father beat me up really badly with a leather belt after he saw that performance. He told me, 'You want to become a female dancer?' The cinema as an industry wasn't accepted as a respectful profession in the 90s," said Kishan on the show.

As his father's wrath didn't care for any limits, he would have killed Kishan on that day if his mother didn't step in, said Kishan.

"Then mom helped me run away from that place because he wanted to kill me, thinking I had brought shame to the family," he added.

This is not the first time that Kishan has opened up about this incident. Earlier, Kishan said this during a podcast appearance, recalling how his childhood horror shaped his course of life.

This year Ravi Kishan played Ram in Delhi's Ramleela performance.

Four years ago, on a Navratri special episode of Swarna Swar Bharat, Ravi Kishan said he had played the role of Sita in Ramleela.

"Not a lot of people know, but I have struggled for many years and played a lot of roles in my career before I achieved some level of success. While I come from a village which is located near Banaras, and my father was a priest, I always wanted to become an actor since my childhood. In fact, I even took up the role of Sita in Ramlila for the sake of pursuing my passion for acting," Kishan said back then.

Ravi Kishan has become an Internet sensation after his one-liners invited a meme-fest on social media.