For television viewers who grew up watching CID, Vivek Mashru will always be remembered as Inspector Vivek. He was one of the familiar faces on the long-running crime show, spending nearly six years investigating cases alongside the team.

However, after establishing himself on television, Vivek decided to step away from acting at the age of 29 and explore opportunities beyond the entertainment industry.

Over the years, he pursued higher education, worked in the academic sector and eventually moved into corporate strategy and business development.

How Vivek Mashru Landed The Role Of Inspector Vivek In CID

Vivek's entry into the television industry was the result of a nationwide talent search. The makers of CID had organised an audition initiative called Operation Talaash to find a new officer for the show. He participated in the auditions, cleared the selection process and secured the role.

Interestingly, the opportunity also held personal significance for him, as his maternal grandparents were regular viewers of the crime series. In a 2023 interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek recalled that his grandfather died shortly before the announcement of his selection.

What began as a three-month contract eventually turned into an association lasting almost six years. Vivek appeared in close to 500 episodes of the show, becoming a familiar face among its viewers. The shooting schedule was demanding, with workdays sometimes extending to 16-18 hours.

His association with CID also brought him close to the show's creator, B. P. Singh. Following Singh's death in October 2026, Vivek remembered him in a tribute shared on X.

"I joined CID through Operation Talaash on an initial three-month contract. With his encouragement and support, those three months eventually became nearly six years," he wrote.

Vivek also recalled that Singh directed his first episode and allowed him to retain his first name for the character. Thanking the filmmaker for the opportunity and guidance, he described his association with CID as a significant period in his professional journey.

Why Did Vivek Mashru Leave CID And Quit Acting?

Despite the popularity he enjoyed through CID, Vivek eventually decided to move away from acting. He left the show in June 2012, when he was 29 years old.

He later explained that he had always understood that his association with the crime series would eventually come to an end. Rather than immediately looking for another acting opportunity, he chose to take a break and explore interests outside television.

During this period, Vivek travelled extensively, backpacking through the Indian Himalayas and taking solo road trips across Maharashtra and Gujarat. He also travelled to Singapore to pursue a Master's degree in International Business.

Alongside his academic pursuits, he took responsibility for overseeing his father's business and worked with non-governmental organisations. He subsequently expanded his qualifications by pursuing a postgraduate diploma in Data Science and Business Analytics.

His decision to leave television was followed by a gradual transition into education, business and professional management.

From Being Mistaken For A Professor To Leading An Academic Department

When Vivek's photograph went viral in 2023, several reports identified him as a professor at CMR University in Bengaluru. However, he clarified that his responsibilities at the institution were different from those of a conventional teaching faculty member.

He was involved in overseeing an entire department in a leadership capacity. During his association with CMR University, he served as the Director of the Department of Common Core Curriculum.

He was also a Member Invitee on the Board of Studies of the university's School of Design between June 2022 and July 2023. His responsibilities included contributing to the development of the curriculum for its four-year Bachelor of Design programme.

Vivek continued to invest in his professional education during this phase. Between 2020 and 2021, he completed dual postgraduate certificates through the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin and Great Lakes Executive Learning. He also pursued specialised training in Data Science and Business Analytics.

In July 2023, he joined CMR Group of Institutions as a Specialist in Strategy and Innovation. His work included contributing to the conception and planning of the FIND Festival and the soft launch of Ekya Nava.

He also took the stage at TEDxBITSHyderabad in October 2023, where he spoke about navigating change and finding direction in life.

Vivek Mashru's Transition Into Corporate Strategy

After spending several years in education and institutional leadership, Vivek moved towards corporate strategy and business growth.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined Ralecon in February 2024 as President - Strategy and Growth. He held the full-time position until May 2026, working on business strategy and growth-related initiatives.

Following a career break in June 2026, he returned to the organisation in a consulting role. His professional designation, as listed on his profile, is Strategic Growth Advisor | Consultant.

Working on a part-time basis, Vivek advises the company's founder and CEO on business development, growth strategy, client acquisition and retention, client engagement and other strategic initiatives.

His professional journey reflects a transition from television acting to academic leadership and, subsequently, business strategy.

What Happened After Vivek Mashru's Pic Went Viral?

His career journey once again caught the attention of social media users in June 2023, when an old photograph of him from CID went viral. The viral photo brought Vivek back into conversations among fans who had followed CID during its television run.

The picture, shared with the caption, "If you know him, your childhood was awesome", prompted fans to revisit memories of the show. Many were also surprised to discover that the actor they remembered as Inspector Vivek was now working in Bengaluru's education and corporate sectors.

The sudden attention also resulted in messages from viewers who wanted to know about his life after the show.

He revealed that he received some acting offers following the renewed interest. However, he clarified that he was not actively considering a return to television at the time.

Vivek also spoke about how his life changed after stepping away from the entertainment industry. While he was once recognised by viewers in public spaces, he eventually became accustomed to living away from the constant attention associated with television fame.

Recalling some of his experiences, he mentioned instances when people recognised him on the road, policemen stopped him to take photographs and he even received VIP treatment during a visit to Shirdi.