The wait for Bhediya fans may finally be over! Four years after the 2022 horror-comedy film, Varun Dhawan is set to return as the werewolf in Bhediya 2. Director Amar Kaushik has confirmed that Bhediya 2 is in the works. The announcement came on Wednesday, November 25, marking the fourth anniversary of the horror comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

Amar shared the update in a fun social media video. In the AI-generated video, Bhediya can be seen creating a mess in the director's office and throwing a laptop. In the video, a wolf is seen trapped inside a house. After some time, it transforms into a fierce werewolf.

The post highlights that the werewolf is unhappy with how long the writing of the sequel is taking. “Bhediya not very happy with how long his writing is taking... Kya kare? Coming soon, Bhediya uncle," he captioned the post.

Amar Kaushik has confirmed that Bhediya 2 is currently in the writing stage. The makers have not shared details about the film's story or its release date yet.

Earlier this month, Amar Kaushik, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon came together to promote the Hindi-dubbed version of Obsession. Their reunion got fans talking about Bhediya 2.

Released in theatres on November 25, 2022, Bhediya followed the story of Bhaskar, played by Varun Dhawan. He is a road construction contractor who gets bitten by a wolf while working in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. Soon, he starts turning into a werewolf.

Kriti Sanon played Dr Anika in the film. Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak also featured in important roles.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Bhediya was part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The film earned Rs 66.65 crore net in India and Rs 89.97 crore worldwide.

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