Raza Murad has praised Shah Rukh Khan for his high energy and hard work on film sets. The veteran actor is amazed by how the Bollywood star manages to stay active even after shooting for long hours. In an interview with Lallantop, Raza Murad said, “I understand Shah Rukh Khan, he is loaded with talent, he has so much energy. When he works, he is, in effect, a human dynamo. I simply cannot fathom how, despite smoking 80 cigarettes a day, a habit that is extremely detrimental to one's health, he manages to remain so energetic.”

The veteran actor compared SRK's energy with Amitabh Bachchan and said he had rarely seen anyone like them. Raza Murad believes the ability to work with such energy is a special gift.

“Where does he generate all that energy from? I have never seen anything like that. Apart from Bachchan Sir, I'm yet to come across another actor who have such level of energy. I believe it is natural, a gift from God. I have never seen this much energy in anyone else,” he said.

When the interviewer asked if any actor from the current generation has the potential to become a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna, Raza Murad simply said, “Ranveer Singh.”

SRK has spoken openly about his smoking habit in the past. During his 59th birthday celebration in 2024, he shared that he had finally stopped smoking. Shah Rukh said that he still feels breathless even after quitting. He had expected his breathing to improve soon after giving up cigarettes, but some effects of the habit were still troubling him. The actor remained hopeful that his health will improve with time.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in King, also featuring Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma. The film is scheduled to release on December 24.

Shah Rukh Khan's King will face tough competition at the box office from Jumanji: Open World and Nagarjuna's King 100. The film will also feel the impact of Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, which are scheduled to arrive in theatres a week earlier.

Also Read: 'The Challenge Is How Much To Reveal': Inside The Making Of Shah Rukh Khan's King Trailer