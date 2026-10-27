Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan Reunite With Amar Kaushik, Fans Wonder If <i>Bhediya 2</i> Is Coming

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan have brought back memories of their horror-comedy Bhediya with a fun reunion with director Amar Kaushik. Kriti shared a video of herself with Varun and Amar on Instagram. The trio was seen smiling at the camera as they made a howl.

The text on the video read, “An unexpected reunion that will get you 'Obsessed'! Stay Tuned!!” Varun also shared the post on his own social media account. While the trio has not disclosed the reason behind their reunion, Kriti's caption has sparked speculation among fans about whether they are collaborating on a new project.

More About Bhediya

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Amar Kaushik previously collaborated on the 2022 film Bhediya. The film revolved around Bhaskar, a road-construction contractor played by Varun, whose life takes an unexpected turn after a wolf bites him while he is working in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh.

As he begins to transform into a werewolf, he seeks answers about the mysterious changes taking place within him. Kriti played Anika, a veterinarian whose knowledge of the strange events surrounding Bhaskar gradually comes to light. The film also featured Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak in key roles.

Varun reprised his supernatural character in a cameo in Stree 2, released in 2024, helping Shraddha Kapoor's character during a crucial moment. The following year, Maddock Films included Bhediya 2 in its announced slate of upcoming projects.

The sequel was initially scheduled to arrive in August 2026. However, several projects got postponed, so the film's current timeline remains unclear. No new announcement has been made about its progress.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. Meanwhile, Kriti was last featured in Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

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