Fardeen Khan is all set to surprise his fans in a rugged avatar in Ram Gopal Varma's next Police Company. The actor shared the first glimpse of his intense look on his Instagram feed. His menacing look suggests a grey-shaded character, offering a completely unexplored side of his onscreen persona.

Sharing the picture, Fardeen Khan wrote, "It is more dangerous than D COMPANY. Between 1997 and 2004, 319 gangsters were killed."

Slated for a release in June, 2027, the film appears to be Fardeen's next big venture after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix show Heeramandi.

Talking about his physical transformation, a source close to Mid-Day told, "Fardeen Khan is seen in a completely different avatar in Police Company, and the intensity he brings to the character is truly striking. It's a side of him audiences haven't seen before, and his transformation left everyone on set impressed. Everyone is extremely excited to watch his role on the big screen."

Announcing the film in August, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "My NEXT film's NAME being produced by T SERIES is .. POLICE COMPANY. With the tagline "It Is More Dangerous Than D Company ". The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money-making organisation.. But when an institution is given extra powers, it will soon become a company"

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Police Company features Harshvardhan Rane in the lead. The film is based on the life of Mumbai's renowned encounter cop Daya Nayak. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Makarand Deshpande and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Meanwhile, Fardeen Khan was last seen in the 2026 film Raja Shivaji, in which he portrayed role of Shah Jahan. Before that, he featured in Housefull 5 (2025) as Dev Dobriyal. The actor made his comeback in 2024 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and went on to appear in the films Khel Khel Mein and Visfot.