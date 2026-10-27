Fardeen Khan Quit Alcohol Overnight: Changes Your Body And Mind Go Through

Actor Fardeen Khan has opened up about his weight-loss journey, revealing how he lost nearly 25 kg and quit alcohol in 2020. In a interview with Cyrus Broacha, the Housefull 5 actor spoke about his transformation and the lifestyle changes that helped him feel healthier. After being away from the screen for more than a decade, Fardeen returned to acting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. His changed appearance caught the attention of fans, with his weight-loss journey becoming a talking point on social media. However, the actor's transformation was not just about his physical appearance. He also acknowledged that he had not been feeling like himself. Fardeen's decision to give up alcohol has also brought attention to the potential health benefits of quitting drinking. From better sleep and mental well-being to improved liver health, stopping alcohol consumption can have several positive effects. However, experts caution that people who are dependent on alcohol should not stop drinking abruptly without medical supervision.

Fardeen Khan Opens Up About Losing 25 Kg

Fardeen Khan revealed that he weighed around 102-103 kg at his heaviest and has since lost approximately 25 kg. "I was 102-103 at my heaviest. Not muscle. Good old body fat, as of last week, I am 78-79 now. Some 25 kilos off," Khan told Cyrus Broacha. The actor also spoke about how his weight gain affected his sense of well-being, admitting, "I didn't feel like myself at all". In an earlier interview with Zoom TV, Khan recalled facing online trolling over his appearance. "I was a worldwide trending topic at that time and not for the right reasons," he said. His subsequent transformation drew attention when he returned to the screen, with fans noticing the change in his appearance.

Quitting Alcohol Was A Major Turning Point

One of the significant lifestyle changes in Fardeen Khan's journey was giving up alcohol. The actor revealed that he stopped drinking in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. "I was sober in the early 2020s. That's when I kicked the habit full on during the COVID-19 lockdown. I stopped in one go," he said. While alcohol cessation can offer several health benefits, the effects vary depending on a person's drinking habits, overall health and whether they have developed physical dependence.

According to Dr Amish Vora, Director, Medical Oncology, H.O.P.E Oncology, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, quitting alcohol can benefit brain health and psychological well-being. "Quitting alcohol overnight, as done by Fardeen Khan, can bring significant changes to brain and mental health. Alcohol affects memory, concentration, sleep quality, and emotional regulation. Stopping drinking may gradually improve mental clarity, mood, and cognitive function," Dr Vora explains. However, he cautions that people who drink heavily or regularly may experience dangerous withdrawal symptoms if they stop suddenly. Medical supervision is essential in such cases. Here are five potential health benefits of giving up alcohol.

1. It May Improve Brain Health And Mental Well-Being

Alcohol can affect several aspects of brain function, including memory, concentration, judgement and emotional regulation. It can also disrupt sleep quality, leaving people feeling tired even after spending several hours in bed. Stopping alcohol consumption may gradually improve mental clarity, mood and sleep patterns. Some people may also notice improvements in concentration and emotional stability over time. However, these benefits may not be immediate. People who have been drinking heavily may experience anxiety, sleep disturbances and other withdrawal symptoms when they stop drinking.

2. It Can Support Better Liver Health

The liver plays an essential role in processing nutrients, metabolising substances and removing waste products from the body. Excessive alcohol consumption can damage liver cells and contribute to conditions such as alcohol-associated fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis, fibrosis and cirrhosis. Dr Vora explains, "The other benefit that one may achieve when quitting alcohol use is better liver function. Liver performs a lot of functions within the body and can be damaged by excess use of alcohol."

He adds, "Some of the illnesses caused by drinking of alcohol include fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis, fibrosis and cirrhosis among others. When one quits drinking alcohol, this may lead to reduction in liver inflammation and in some cases improvement in liver function. In the case of advanced liver function, the situation may not reverse completely."

Stopping alcohol can help prevent further damage and allow some early-stage liver changes to improve. However, the extent of recovery depends on the severity of the damage. Advanced liver disease requires medical care and ongoing monitoring.

3. It May Reduce The Risk Of Certain Cancers

Alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk of several cancers, including cancers of the mouth, throat, oesophagus, liver, colon and rectum. The risk generally increases with greater alcohol consumption. Reducing intake or stopping alcohol can help reduce exposure to this risk factor, although it does not eliminate the possibility of developing cancer.

Dr Vora explains that excessive alcohol consumption increases the risk of different types of cancer, making limiting or avoiding alcohol an important step towards better long-term health. Other preventive measures, including avoiding tobacco, maintaining a balanced diet, staying physically active and undergoing recommended health screenings, are also important.

4. It May Improve Digestive Health

Alcohol can irritate the lining of the stomach and intestines, potentially contributing to acidity, nausea, abdominal discomfort and changes in bowel movements. Heavy alcohol consumption can also damage the pancreas and increase the risk of pancreatitis. Quitting alcohol may help ease certain digestive symptoms and support gastrointestinal health. However, the extent of improvement depends on the underlying cause of the symptoms and whether alcohol has caused lasting damage. Persistent digestive problems, severe abdominal pain or repeated vomiting should not be ignored and warrant medical evaluation.

5. It May Benefit Overall Health

Excessive alcohol consumption has been associated with several chronic health conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease, liver disease and pancreatitis. Alcohol also provides calories without essential nutrients and may contribute to weight gain when consumed regularly. Reducing or stopping alcohol may therefore support weight management and improve certain health markers, particularly when combined with a balanced diet, regular exercise and adequate sleep.

However, giving up alcohol alone does not guarantee weight loss. Changes in body weight depend on overall calorie intake, dietary habits, physical activity and other individual factors. Fardeen Khan's experience highlights how lifestyle changes can form part of a broader effort to improve health. His weight loss should not, however, be attributed solely to quitting alcohol without further information about his diet, exercise routine and other habits.

Is It Safe To Quit Alcohol Suddenly?

Although giving up alcohol can have significant health benefits, stopping abruptly is not safe for everyone. People who have developed physical dependence on alcohol can experience withdrawal symptoms when they suddenly stop drinking.

Dr Ameet Mandot, Director, Hepatology, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, warns that withdrawal can range from mild discomfort to potentially life-threatening complications. "Moreover, people who have been drinking heavily for a prolonged period may develop withdrawal symptoms such as tremors, sweating, anxiety, and nausea. In severe cases, withdrawal can lead to seizures or delirium and may become life-threatening. Hence, it is necessary to follow the expert's guidelines when it comes to alcohol cessation. Seek timely help in case you notice any unusual symptoms," he says. Dr Mandot adds that giving up alcohol can be a positive step towards better health, but recovery takes time and people with alcohol dependence should receive appropriate medical support. Alcohol withdrawal can begin within hours of the last drink, although the timing and severity vary. Anyone who drinks heavily or suspects alcohol dependence should consult a healthcare professional before stopping. Medical teams can assess withdrawal risks and recommend appropriate treatment and monitoring.