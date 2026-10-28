Step Counts To Sleep Scores, Smartwatches Can Shape Health Habits. Here's How

Smartwatches have evolved from step counters and fitness accessories into wearable devices that track heart rate, sleep scores, physical activity and, in some cases, irregular heart rhythms. For many users, checking these numbers has become part of their daily routine. But how useful are these readings for monitoring health? While wearable technology can encourage people to adopt healthier habits and flag certain changes that may require medical attention, experts caution against treating it as a substitute for professional medical care. Some readings may offer useful clues, but not every alert indicates a medical problem, and a normal reading does not necessarily mean everything is fine. Dr Deepak Yadav, Consultant, Neurology and Stroke Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, explains that smartwatches can be particularly useful for monitoring physical activity, heart rate and sleep patterns. These indicators may encourage healthier lifestyles and help users identify changes that warrant medical attention. However, understanding what these devices can and cannot do is essential, particularly when it comes to heart health and stroke prevention.

What Health Metrics Should You Track On A Smartwatch?

Although smartwatches offer a growing list of health-related features, not every metric needs to be monitored constantly. According to Dr Deepak Yadav, heart rate, physical activity and sleep duration are particularly relevant. Regular physical activity is an important part of maintaining cardiovascular health. Step counts can help users understand how active they are throughout the day, while sleep tracking may provide an overview of their sleep patterns. Heart-rate readings can also help users observe how their bodies respond to exercise and rest.

Adding a cardiologist perspective, Dr Gautam, Department of Cardiology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, says, "from a cardiologist's perspective, heart health is the most valuable reason to use a smartwatch. These devices do more than just count steps. They can encourage people to be more physically active, monitor heart rate trends and, in some versions, spot possible heart rhythm irregularities. Their biggest payoff is to make people more aware of their cardiovascular health." Some smartwatches offer additional features, including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), stress estimates and notifications about potentially irregular heart rhythms. However, the availability and accuracy of these features vary between devices.

Debanish Achom, Executive Editor at NDTV.com and a regular smartwatch user, says he initially began using the device to track his daily steps and heart rate. Over time, however, his primary focus shifted to monitoring and improving his sleep patterns. "Initially it began with counting steps and heart rate and eventually it moved to sleep tracking and step counting. Primarily now it is used for sleep tracking," he says. When asked which metrics he checks most frequently, Achom identifies step tracking as his primary focus, followed by heart rate. He describes the other metrics as appearing largely "cosmetic", highlighting how users may find a few features more practically useful than the many measurements available on their devices. The takeaway is to focus on metrics that support meaningful health goals rather than feeling compelled to monitor every number a device displays.

Can A Smartwatch Detect An Irregular Heartbeat?

One of the more significant developments in wearable health technology is the ability of some devices to flag potentially abnormal heart rhythms. Dr Yadav explains that certain smartwatches can detect signs of an irregular rhythm, including possible atrial fibrillation (AF), a condition associated with an approximately fivefold increased risk of ischaemic stroke. Atrial fibrillation occurs when the heart's upper chambers beat irregularly. This can allow blood to pool and form clots, which may travel to the brain and block blood flow, causing an ischaemic stroke.

Detecting possible AF can therefore be clinically important, particularly for people who may otherwise be unaware of the condition. However, a smartwatch notification is not the same as a confirmed diagnosis. Not every device has an ECG function or an irregular-rhythm notification feature, and some alerts may be false positives. If a device flags a potentially irregular heartbeat, users should seek appropriate medical advice. A healthcare professional may recommend an electrocardiogram (ECG), ambulatory heart monitoring or other investigations to establish whether an abnormal rhythm is present. Equally, the absence of an alert does not rule out atrial fibrillation or another heart condition.

Dr Gautam adds, "Over-reliance on wearable technology can create unnecessary health anxieties and at times prompt people to mistake normal physiological changes for life-threatening abnormalities. But normal smartwatch readings can give a false sense of security. These devices should supplement preventive health care, not substitute for medical consultations, routine examinations or diagnostic testing."

What Should You Do After Receiving A Smartwatch Health Alert?

A sudden notification about an unusual heart rate or rhythm can be worrying. However, the appropriate response depends on the alert, the circumstances and whether the person has symptoms. Dr Yadav advises users to remain calm and repeat a measurement when appropriate. If irregular heartbeats persist, or if the person experiences an unusual heart rate or other concerning symptoms, they should contact a doctor. However, symptoms suggestive of a stroke require a different response. Sudden facial drooping, weakness in an arm or difficulty speaking are medical emergencies. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately, regardless of what their smartwatch readings show. Achom says his response to smartwatch notifications depends on the type of alert. "Sometimes if it is a lower step count and you don't have to do anything, just have to walk more. It is a very high heart rate (which has never happened to me), some people go to doctors or they don't act on it at all," he says.

He adds that stress notifications appear frequently on his device, and he sometimes uses breathing exercises to respond to them. He does not typically consult a doctor after receiving such alerts. While this illustrates how people incorporate wearable data into everyday routines, persistent or concerning symptoms should not be dismissed simply because they appear on a smartwatch. Similarly, stress scores are estimates rather than definitive diagnoses of stress or anxiety.

Can Smartwatches Help Prevent Brain Strokes?

Smartwatches cannot directly prevent strokes. However, some devices may contribute to stroke prevention by identifying possible atrial fibrillation, which can prompt further investigation and treatment. According to Dr Yadav, the key is what happens after a potential problem is detected. Early identification, medical confirmation and appropriate treatment can substantially reduce stroke risk in eligible patients with atrial fibrillation.

A doctor may assess the individual's overall risk and determine whether treatment, including anticoagulant medication where indicated, is appropriate. Such medication can reduce the risk of clot-related strokes in eligible patients, but it is not suitable for everyone and must be prescribed following a clinical assessment. "Smartwatches can't prevent brain strokes directly, but some devices might help prevent strokes by detecting possible atrial fibrillation, a major risk factor for clot-related ischaemic strokes," Dr Yadav explains.

He also cautions that these devices cannot reliably detect an ongoing stroke. They do not identify all major stroke risk factors, including uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes and arterial disease. This distinction matters because stroke prevention involves more than tracking heart rate. Regular blood pressure checks, diabetes management, appropriate cholesterol control, physical activity, a balanced diet, avoiding tobacco and following prescribed treatment are important components of reducing cardiovascular risk. A smartwatch may encourage healthier behaviour or prompt a medical consultation, but it cannot replace these preventive measures.

Can You Become Too Dependent On Smartwatch Health Tracking?

Constantly checking health metrics may make some users more aware of their habits, but it can also encourage unnecessary worry. Heart rate naturally changes with movement, exercise, emotions, sleep and other everyday factors. Wearable measurements can also fluctuate because of sensor limitations, a loose strap or movement during recording. Interpreting every change as a sign of illness can create avoidable anxiety. Dr Yadav warns that excessive monitoring can cause unnecessary concern, particularly when readings fluctuate within normal limits.

"Smartwatches should be used to encourage preventive health care and not to replace clinical examination, diagnostic investigations or professional medical advice," he says. Achom agrees that users can become overly dependent on wearable technology, comparing it with social media.

"Yes definitely. It's like social media. You can use it to certain advantage but at the same time there are many features that you don't need but have been made to think that you need," he says. His observation highlights an important point: more data does not automatically mean better health. Tracking a manageable number of relevant indicators may be more useful than constantly checking every available score.

People who find themselves repeatedly checking readings, becoming distressed by minor fluctuations or changing their behaviour unnecessarily because of notifications may benefit from limiting how often they check their devices.

Is It Safe To Share Your Health Data With Smartwatch Manufacturers?

Smartwatches and connected health applications can collect sensitive information, including activity levels, sleep patterns, heart rate and, depending on the device, heart-rhythm data.

How this information is stored, processed and shared depends on the manufacturer, the application and the permissions granted by the user. Data may be used to provide device features, synchronise records across platforms or support other services, depending on the applicable privacy policy.

Dr Yadav advises users to read privacy policies, understand third-party data-sharing practices and limit unnecessary permissions. "Health data is highly sensitive and privacy is a valid concern," he says, adding that every manufacturer handles data security differently and no connected device can promise complete privacy.

As a user, Achom adds his view of sharing health information. "Yes all health data should be shared. The question of privacy does not even arise. There is no adverse outcome of sharing health data. No one is going to use your health data to steal money from you for example. In fact these data help hospitals keep a centralised record of your condition," he says.

However, the potential benefits of sharing health information do not eliminate privacy risks. "The extent to which smartwatch data can be integrated into a hospital's records depends on the device, the healthcare provider and the systems involved. Users should not assume that all smartwatch information automatically becomes part of their medical records," he adds.

Before enabling data sharing, it is sensible to check what information is collected, who can access it, whether it is shared with third parties and how permissions can be withdrawn. Strong account security and limiting access to information that is not required can also help protect personal data.

Smartwatches can make health tracking more accessible, encourage physical activity and sleep awareness, and, in some cases, flag possible irregular heart rhythms that warrant medical assessment. Their role in stroke prevention is more limited but potentially valuable when an alert leads to timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment. As Dr Deepak Yadav emphasises, a smartwatch can provide an early alert, but preventing a brain stroke requires medical intervention when indicated, management of risk factors and evidence-based treatment. Use wearable technology as a tool to support healthier decisions, not as a replacement for a doctor. Most importantly, never wait for a smartwatch notification if you or someone around you develops sudden facial drooping, arm weakness or speech difficulty. Seek emergency medical care immediately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.