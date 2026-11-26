A 22-year-old man, Amber, was allegedly beaten to death by four of his friends in Bengaluru, following a dispute over bike theft.

According to the investigation, an argument broke out among them over the issue of bike theft, following which the accused allegedly assaulted Amber, punching him repeatedly in the face, back, and stomach. The assault is believed to have caused internal bleeding.

However, instead of taking him to a hospital, the accused allegedly kept him at home, gave him ORS and some food.

Amber reportedly did not consume anything further and went to sleep.

He was later found dead.

Initially, police suspected it to be an unnatural death. However, the post-mortem examination revealed that Amber had died due to internal bleeding.

Following the findings, DJ Halli police registered a murder case and launched an investigation. The probe reportedly revealed that Amber had been assaulted by his own friends.

Police have arrested four accused, including Yunus and Junaid - who were living with Amber along with other friends.