The debate around Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has once again brought an old question into the spotlight: Was Sita ever depicted as a 'warrior' in the Ramayana? According to writer Amish Tripathi, the answer is yes.

In an interview with SCREEN, Tripathi, known for his Shiva trilogy and Ram Chandra series of books, pushed back against criticism that Sita carrying a sword and fighting asuras in the film is a modern or inaccurate interpretation. He pointed to the Adbhuta Ramayana, an ancient text attributed to Valmiki, which presents a very different side of Sita.

“In Adbhuta Ramayana, the elder, more powerful Ravana was killed by Sita. She was a warrior in that version,” Tripathi said.

His comments come amid criticism from some sections, including actor Mukesh Khanna, who had questioned the depiction of Sita as a fighter in the film. Khanna had argued that Sita was not traditionally portrayed as someone who fought on the battlefield.

Tripathi said the Ramayana exists in multiple versions and that people often overlook these variations because formal education does not adequately discuss them.

“Because we are not taught the Ramayana and the Mahabharata through our education system, we are not aware of all the versions. There is a version called the Adbhuta Ramayana, credited to Valmiki. He wrote three versions: Valmiki Ramayana, Adbhuta Ramayana, and Ananda Ramayana. In Adbhuta Ramayana, the elder, more powerful Ravana was killed by Sita. She was a warrior in that version. It's not a new version. It's an ancient version credited to Valmiki.”

Tripathi argued that modern discussions around Indian mythology often become complicated because people are familiar with only one version of these stories.

“There was a time when it was believed Homer's Odyssey was a pure fantasy. This was a time when the church in Europe was clamping down on any such stories. But then in 19th-century Europe, Troy was discovered. Yes, the core elements of the Trojan War did happen, although there may have been some magic realism added to it,” points out the author.

For Tripathi, this is also part of a larger conversation about how Indian history and ancient literature are taught. He said that India's past should be understood through a more indigenous lens rather than being viewed primarily through Western historical frameworks.

“Even Herodotus, who is considered the ‘Father of Western History', wrote that elephants in India flew with their ears as wings. I am sure you don't believe that, right? There is no historical evidence that flying machines were invented in Asian India which even travelled outside Earth. But there is more than enough historical evidence that ancient Indians conducted surgery and were great ship builders. Some fantasies emerge in an atmosphere of ignorance. So, the sunlight of knowledge must come in to dispel ignorance,” said Tripathi. His remarks have added another layer to the ongoing conversation around Sita's character in Ramayana.

Ramayana was released on November 5. The film continues its strong theatrical run, now closing in on the Rs 1,000-crore mark in India net collections. After 21 days, the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer has earned around Rs 982.55 crore net in India, including an estimated Rs 9.60 crore on Wednesday, November 25.

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