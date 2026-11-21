TVS Motor has removed the Star City Plus from its official Indian website, suggesting that the 110cc commuter motorcycle may have been discontinued. The company has not issued a formal statement confirming the withdrawal, but the model's absence from the line-up is a strong indication. TVS Motor's commuter portfolio now lists only three motorcycles. Among which is the pre-update TVS Radeon.

The Radeon and Sport continue to be available on the website, leaving the Star City Plus as the odd one out. This delisting suggests the model may no longer be in production, though TVS has not confirmed a halt in sales.

The Star City Plus had not received a significant update since March 2021, when TVS introduced the Roto Petal front disc brake option. Apart from engine upgrades to meet emission norms, the motorcycle saw no major changes after that.

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Sales had also been weak. Reports indicate that only 49 units were sold in the first four months of 2026, with none recorded from May to September. That lack of demand likely discouraged TVS from investing in further updates.

TVS Star City Plus

The Star City Plus was powered by a 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.2 hp at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. It was paired with a four-speed gearbox.

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Despite being an entry-level model, it offered a few useful features. These included an LED headlamp, a semi-digital instrument console, a USB charging port, electric self-start and a rear shock absorber with five-step adjustable preload.

The motorcycle rode on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and came with Star graphics on the fuel tank. It was available in both drum and disc brake versions.

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The Star City Plus was first launched in 2014, giving it a run of about 12 years in the Indian market. Over that period, it served as one of TVS's key budget commuter offerings alongside the Sport and Radeon.

Its removal now leaves TVS with just two entry-level commuter options: the Radeon and the Sport. Both continue to be listed on the company's website, while the Star City Plus has quietly disappeared.