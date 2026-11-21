British stunt driver Alastair Moffatt and his 11-year-old son William marked Guinness World Records Day 2026 by setting three records. The stunts were performed outside The O2 in London, and then Alastair donated the Mini Cooper that helped him break four of his previous titles. The pair's achievements combined two-wheel precision parking, drift-kart spinning and a synchronised father-son parking stunt.

Two Wheels, One Tight Space

Alastair Moffatt, a nine-time Guinness World Records title holder, took on the tightest parallel park while driving a car balanced on two wheels. He manoeuvred his Mini Cooper into a space with a combined gap of just 6.53 metres between the vehicles on either side, then brought the car back down onto all four wheels to complete the manoeuvre.

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Moffatt said the idea was to combine his existing parallel-parking records with his ability to drive on two wheels, making the stunt more spectacular than a conventional handbrake turn. The attempt took place in front of The O2, providing a suitably dramatic London backdrop.

William's Drift-kart Record

While his father handled the two-wheel parking challenge, 11-year-old William Moffatt stepped into a drift kart for his own attempt. He completed 10 consecutive donuts, circular spins in 17.14 seconds, setting the record for the fastest time to perform the sequence in a drift kart.

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William said he was inspired by his father and has ambitions to beat his records and set more of his own. He also encouraged others to keep practising and never give up on their goals, saying they too could become world record holders.

First Joint Record

The father and son then teamed up for their first-ever joint Guinness World Records attempt: the tightest mirrored parallel park. William drove a classic white Mini equipped with dual controls, while Alastair piloted a pillar-box red Mini, with both cars parked simultaneously.

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The two Minis ended up just 210 centimetres apart, earning the pair a shared record to add to their individual successes. Alastair recalled that his previous Guinness World Records Day appearance was 11 years earlier, when William was still in a pushchair watching him attempt a record.

Mini Cooper's New Home

After the celebrations, Alastair announced that he was donating the Mini Cooper he had used to break four of his world records to Guinness World Records London. The car will be displayed at the organisation's new permanent entertainment attraction at The O2, giving visitors a chance to see it up close.

The attraction is scheduled to open on January 24, 2027, and will allow visitors to explore record-breaking achievements and attempt challenges of their own.