Bentley has revealed a blacked-out version of its all-electric Torcal SUV, created in collaboration with Japanese streetwear designer Hiroshi Fujiwara and limited to just 20 units worldwide. The special commission, built by Mulliner, arrives before the first customer Torcal has even been delivered.

Stealthy Take On Bentley's First EV

The Torcal FRGMT Commission is finished in Beluga black, with black badges, a blacked-out grille and 22-inch Vortex wheels in matching black. Unlike typical EV aero discs, these fully forged wheels feature carbon-fibre inserts that look sharp while cutting through the air.

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Fujiwara, who founded Tokyo design label FRGMT in 2003, has left his mark on the exterior with subtle branding. Small Bentley FRGMT text appears on the front fenders, while an FRGMT logo sits on the tailgate.

Interior

Inside, the Torcal continues the dark theme with Imperial Blue and Beluga black trim, cross-stitching and piano black accents. Dozens of small FRGMT and Bentley logos are scattered across the door panels, while unique treadplates add a touch of Japanese streetwear flair.

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The cabin is designed to feel stealthy rather than flashy. The combination of dark materials and subtle branding gives the SUV a distinctly different personality from the standard Torcal.

Bentley Torcal EV: Powertrain

All versions of the 2028 Bentley Torcal use a 113 kWh battery pack and an 800-volt electrical architecture. The standard model produces 810 hp and 1194 Nm of torque, while the Torcal S lifts those figures to 876 hp and 1350 Nm during launch control.

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Despite weighing around 2,700 kg, the Torcal can hit 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds in S form, making it quicker off the line than a Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The SUV supports DC charging at up to 400kW, allowing a 10-80 percent charge in under 20 minutes.

What Remains Unclear

Bentley has not revealed which markets will receive the FRGMT Commission, how much it will cost, or whether it is based on the standard Torcal or the higher-spec Torcal S. The company has also not confirmed whether the 20 units are already allocated.

The standard Torcal is set to launch as a 2028 model in the US. Bentley has said the first model year is already sold out.