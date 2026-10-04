US Real Estate Mogul Gives Up Bentley After Tesla's Self-Driving Experience, Calls It "Life-Changing"

Jason Oppenheim, founder of luxury real estate broking The Oppenheim Group and star of Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' has praised Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology after trying it himself. In an Instagram video, Oppenheim showed himself using the feature during a journey from Newport Beach to his company's office in Los Angeles. He said the trip would take about an hour and 15 minutes and claimed the Tesla could drive to the office and park without him touching the steering wheel or accelerator.

“This is the most important video that I've ever posted,” Oppenheim said.

He described the experience as "life-changing" and said he no longer planned to drive himself regularly. He also revealed that he had given his Bentley to his father because he no longer expected to use it. "I have no need for it. I'm not going to drive it. I'm going to be getting self-driven around from here on out," he added.

The real estate entrepreneur went a step further, saying he planned to buy Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD for all 10 of his employees.

Watch the video here:

Oppenheim also claimed that Tesla's self-driving technology is eight times safer than the average driver and 25 times safer than a distracted driver. He acknowledged that he sometimes uses his phone while driving to text or check emails and said he viewed autonomous driving technology as a way to reduce that risk.

He also pointed to the number of road deaths each year while arguing that self-driving technology could eventually help save lives. However, his safety claims were presented as his own assessment and were not independently verified in the video.

Oppenheim said he had also encouraged his elderly aunt to consider getting a Tesla and offered to buy one for her if needed.

Acknowledging that some people may have reservations about Tesla or CEO Elon Musk, Oppenheim urged viewers to focus on the technology and its potential safety benefits.

"I know that some people don't like Musk, or some people, you know, don't like Tesla, but for whatever reason. But guys, there's nothing more important than your safety, the safety of your loved ones and your friends and the safety of your community. So I hope that we can just save lives together. I hope you at least consider going and getting a test drive. Thank you," he said.

Musk later responded to the post on X, describing Tesla's FSD experience as feeling like magic.