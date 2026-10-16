Video: Musk Was Mocked For Flying Car Idea In 2018, Now Tesla Takes Flight

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk told podcaster Joe Rogan in 2018 that he wanted to put rocket thrusters on a Tesla, the podcast host could barely take the idea seriously. Eight years later, Musk has unveiled a dramatic demonstration of his long-promised vision, with a redesigned Tesla Roadster driving upside down and launching into the air.

The demonstration took place on October 15 at a SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas. The electric sports car drove up a steep, curved ramp, continued along it upside down and briefly went airborne before landing safely on its wheels.

Musk shared a video of the stunt on X, writing, "Turns out the future does have flying cars."

The moment brings fresh attention to a claim that once drew laughter from Rogan and raised questions about whether Musk was being serious.

'We're Gonna Put Rocket Thrusters On It'

During his 2018 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk discussed the possibility of equipping the next-generation Roadster with rocket or cold-gas thrusters developed using SpaceX technology.

"What the f*ck do you need?", Rogan laughed.

"We're gonna put rocket thrusters on it", Musk said.

Musk suggested that the technology could allow the car to hover or fly, taking the idea of an electric supercar well beyond speed and acceleration.

At the time, the proposal sounded more like science fiction than a feature that could appear on a production vehicle. But Musk continued to talk about the idea in the years that followed.

Musk Told Jay Leno He Was Serious

In 2020, Musk discussed the concept with car enthusiast Jay Leno, explaining how a cold-gas thruster could be concealed behind the Roadster's licence plate.

The system would use highly compressed air to generate thrust rather than burning rocket fuel.

Leno admitted that he could rarely tell whether Musk was joking. Musk made it clear that he was serious about it.

The latest demonstration appears to bring that unusual idea a step closer to reality, although it does not establish that the car will be able to fly or hover in everyday conditions.

Flying Tesla By 2028?

Musk has said the redesigned Roadster will enter production in 2028. Whether its thruster technology will be available in the final consumer model, however, remains uncertain.

The demonstration showcased the vehicle performing extreme manoeuvres in a controlled setting. Whether such capabilities can be translated into a practical car for ordinary buyers is yet to be determined.

For now, Rogan's old reaction has become part of the story: what once sounded absurd on a podcast is now being demonstrated by Musk, even if the prospect of a truly practical flying car remains far from settled.